Nicaraguan Model Dolly Castro Rocks Red Lingerie & Dresses Like A Naughty Santa In Hot New Upload

Dolly Castro’s most recent Instagram share saw her getting into the holiday spirit. The model and social media influencer sizzled in the December 21 photo where she dressed like a naughty Santa.

The image captured Dolly posing indoors in front of a gold mirror on the wall. She was perched on the edge of a white dresser that boasted stainless steel fixtures. Dolly sat in front of a small tree that was decorated with silver and gold ornaments and a sparkly star. She had her body facing the camera and crossed her legs for the sultry shot. The model wore a big smile and gazed into a mirror that she held in her right hand. Dolly rested the opposite hand on the dresser behind her while flaunting her bombshell curves in a vibrant red set.

On top, the model rocked a tight red bra that was constructed of lace fabric. It had thin straps and a plunging neckline that showed off her voluptuous assets. The cups had scalloped trim, and a cutout between them exposed a bit more skin. The revealing bra also featured a thick band that was snug on her ribcage. Dolly added another layer to her ensemble, rocking a silky black robe that she wore open and draped perfectly off her figure.

She teamed the bra with a pair of matching panties. The front had a deep V-line that hit a few inches below her navel, leaving her sculpted abs in full view. A set of thick straps rose over her hips, highlighting her hourglass curves. The high cut of the panties also accentuated her shapely thighs.

Dolly completed her look with black heels. She added a few accessories, including a pair of silver earrings that nearly grazed the top of her shoulders. Dolly also sported a matching necklace. She styled her long, dark locks in loose waves and added a Santa hat on her head.

In the caption of the image, Dolly reminded her audience that being naughty sometimes was okay. The update has been earning rave reviews from fans with more than 6,600 likes and 200-plus comments.

“Wow. Love this. You sexy friend,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flames to the end of their comment.

“Good morning gorgeous. You look amazing,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Naughty list for sure. Wowza,” a third complimented.

“The mesmerizing night before Christmas,” one more gushed with the addition of a few hearts.