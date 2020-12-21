Kristin Cavallari Twins With Her Daughter Saylor In Coordinating Striped Swimsuits As They Walk On The Beach

The Uncommon James founder and her daughter looked adorable during a beach day.

Kristin Cavallari shared a sweet photo taking a stroll with her mini-me.

The Uncommon James founder, 33, posted a new pic to her Instagram page as she walked on the beach with her daughter, Saylor.

In the pic, the mom of three wore a striped black-and-white bikini, while her daughter wore a long-sleeved one-piece swimsuit in the same pattern. Kristin wore her hair pulled into a bun. Saylor, who has an identical hair color, was shown with her tresses worn down. The mom-daughter duo held hands as they walked along the shoreline in the sweet shot.

The photo was taken from behind, so followers could not see Saylor’s face, which is the typical way that Kristin shares social media images of her young children.

In the caption, Kristin noted that Saylor is her “forever twin.” And even just seeing the two from behind, many fans seemed to agree in the comments section.

“Twinning suits with my daughter is my favorite part of vacay,” one user wrote.

“Mommy daughter GOALS,” another admirer added.

“Oh what a lovely picture of you and your daughter at the seaside. Looks very lovely. I’m jealous,” a third commenter wrote.

“I’d love to see what your daughter looks like to see if she’s really your twin or daddy’s twin,” another person chimed in.

A few others noted that while the mom and daughter’s swimsuits were similar, Kristin’s had a lot less material to it. And one commenter alleged that Kristin “never” used to post bikini photos like this when she was married to Jay.

Others noted that the former Very Cavallari star works out hard to keep her body in shape after having three children.

Many fans also asked Kristin for the maker of her twinning suits as well as the location of the beach that she was visiting.

You can see Kristin’s Instagram post below.

Kristin — who also shares sons Jaxon and Camden with her ex-husband, NFL player Jay Cutler — posted a series of beach photos on her Instagram story over the weekend and revealed that her kids put everything in “perspective” as she deals with “stupid internet rumors” about her personal life.

“It’s all just noise,” she wrote, per Yahoo Entertainment. “I know who I am and my kids know who I am. That’s all I care about.”

Kristin has been making headlines for her dating life, with some outlets reporting that she recently got cozy with comedian Jeff Dye in Mexico.