‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Plotline Predictions: Brooke Blames Steffy For Liam Cheating On Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful took a new, yet familiar twist, when Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) slept together. The formerly married couple gave in to their lust and jumped into bed, using the convenient excuse that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) had apparently been kissing Hope Logan (Annika Noelle).

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers indicate that Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) is already suspicious because Steffy is acting strangely. Next week’s teasers predict that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will demand some answers after overhearing a secret conversation between her husband and his ex-wife.

The Shocking Fallout When The Truth Is Revealed

While Liam and Steffy may have a few tense moments this week when Hope gushes about Finn, per The TV Guide, they will need to face the music when Hope questions them about their conversation. While they may not reveal the truth to her, it’s only a matter of time before their dirty deeds are exposed. As seen below, Liam feels guilty, but his feelings won’t stop his wife’s wrath.

Of course, Hope will be crushed. She built a life with Liam and they have a child together. They were raising Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) in the cabin, and life had seemed idyllic.

Finn will also be hurt. He thought that he and Steffy had found love. He was learning how to be a dad to her daughter, Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray), whom he adored.

Looks like Liam is feeling guilty. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/w4A9sjh47o — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 17, 2020

Brooke Logan Blames Steffy

If the past is any indicator of the future, it should not come as a surprise that Brooke will lay all the blame at Steffy’s feet. Those who follow the soap opera know that she has suffered at the hands of her stepmother.

Brooke has always been a staunch supporter of “Lope” and ruthlessly eliminates any obstacles that they may encounter. So, when she learns that her son-in-law and Steffy had a one-night stand, she will blame her stepdaughter, according to the latest The Bold and the Beautiful plotline predictions. As far as she’s concerned, Steffy has always wanted Liam and will stop at nothing to get him back in her clutches.

While Brooke may be mad at Liam for cheating on her daughter, she will conveniently understand why he acted out. When he explains that he thought Thomas was kissing Hope, she will understand why he sought solace in the arms of another woman. She won’t, however, forgive Steffy for making herself available to Liam in his hour of need.

Of course, this will cause some friction between Brooke and her husband. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) believes in “Leffy” and may think that the two made an honest mistake.

However, Brooke may still encourage her daughter to take Liam back. After all, she believes that Liam and Hope are soulmates and meant to be together.