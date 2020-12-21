Chelsea Handler Recreates Martha Stewart’s Halloween Fairy Look With Jaw-Dropping Results

Chelsea Handler recreated Martha Stewart’s Halloween fairy look with jaw-dropping results. In a side-by-side snap, the comedienne was nearly unrecognizable in heavy makeup, a wig, and the addition of the costume. She shared that she could not help herself from trying to recreate this stunning overall look.

Chelsea’s fans were shocked at her glam end result.

“This does not look like you at all! Looks like a young Barbara Streisand,” remarked one person.

“Just wow, looks nothing like you! You have never made that face before,” wrote a second follower.

“I love everything about this,” penned a third Instagram user.

“Nailed it! Wow, how the hell is Martha Stewart 79?!?” noted a fourth fan.

In the composite shot, Chelsea maintained the overall look and feel of the photo but did not replicate all of the pieces. The items that were different between the two images were the wand, crown, flower ring, and hairpiece. But the lush, tulle dress and hairstyle were completely on point.

Martha wore a blond wig that was curled in a bouffant hairdo. It appeared that Chelsea used her own tresses to create the look. The sky-high hairstyle had several braids entwined in it. Sticking out of the top of their ‘dos were several glittery sticks and a flower pin.

For the jewelry fashion, both wore a sizeable floral ring on their left hand and large diamond studs in their ears. In their hands, the women held wands that featured a floral center and decorative edges that gave the topper the look of a snowflake.

Both Martha and Chelsea’s garments were voluminous. The tops featured layer upon layer of light pink tulle. Below this, Martha’s midsection was covered with more layers of the airy material that fell into a wide bottom. While Martha appeared to have on a long-sleeved bodysuit in the same hue, Chelsea did not wear a sleeved shirt underneath. The long tulle covered her arms to her wrists. Both women had their nails painted a trendy lavender hue.

Martha recently posted a glam shot taken in her kitchen where she sported a red-and-black plaid shirt, as seen on Instagram here. Around the same time, Chelsea shared a video of herself lighting a menorah in her kitchen, reported The Inquisitr. She shared that she did not want to waste candles so instead, she burned cannabis in her menorah. In her message, she wished her followers a Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Happy Kwanza or Happy Birthday as she lit her candles and sang a Hebrew prayer.