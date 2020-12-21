Melissa Riso Sits On A Swing While Clad In A Short Plaid Skirt & Booties

Melissa Riso added another hot photo to her Instagram feed to start the work week on a high note. The model and social media influencer’s photo was shared on December 21 and showed her in another sexy ensemble.

Melissa was posing on a swing for the hot new photo op. She was positioned in front of a wall of vines, and there was a wicker bench beside her. The model sat on a wooden swing that was suspended from a tree by white ropes. She crossed one leg over the other and met the lens with a big smile. Melissa grabbed the ropes with her hands and had her chest facing toward the camera. She flaunted her bombshell body in a sexy outfit that did her nothing but favors.

On top, Melissa wore a gray knit sweater. The garment was loose on her figure and had a slight v-neckline that showed off her bare collar. The piece had long sleeves that were loose on her shoulders and arms, and it was cropped in the front, exposing a tease of the model’s rock-hard abs.

The bottom of her outfit was just as hot. Melissa opted for a pale yellow skirt with plaid stripes that gave it a sexy, schoolgirl vibe. The garment had a thick waistband that was tight on her midsection, accentuating her killer curves. The hemline was high on her legs, and her shapely thighs were on full display. Melissa teamed the look with a pair of brown booties that had a sizeable heel.

She styled her long, brunette locks with a center part and tight curls that spilled over her shoulders.

In the post’s caption, Melissa asked her followers to list “one positive thing” that has happened in their lives this year. She also shared that she went to college to become an RN, and she has been busting her butt to get good grades.

Within minutes of the post going live, it’s earned Melissa hundreds of likes and over 30 comments. Some social media users commented on Melissa’s incredible figure, while a few more let her know a positive thing that they did this year.

“Keep up the good work Melissa,” one follower commented.

“If you need a push, just let me know,” a second social media user wrote, adding a series of flames to the comment.

“Welcoming 2 more grandkids to the family!” a third Instagrammer chimed in.

“That’s awesome. Keep up the hard work! RN huh? Beauty and brains!” one more gushed with a few flames.