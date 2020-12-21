Alexa Dellanos Nearly Spills Out Of Her Sports Bra While Rocking Skintight Leggings In Tantalizing New Snap

Alexa Dellanos served up another smoldering look on her Instagram page this weekend, and her fans have taken note. The model took to her page on December 20 to wish her followers a “Happy Sunday” in a set of coordinated athleticwear that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.

The blond bombshell channeled her inner jungle queen as she showcased her buxom physique in a two-piece cheetah-print ensemble from Fashion Nova. The look included a plunging sports bra that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous chest, making for a scandalous display of her colossal cleavage that nearly spilled out of the piece entirely.

It had thick shoulder straps that looped around her neck in a halter style, leaving her toned arms on display for her audience to admire. The piece also featured a unique twist design in the middle of her bosom and featured an extra set of straps that wrapped tightly around her ribcage, highlighting her trim physique along the way.

Alexa teamed her tiny top with a pair of leggings that fit her like a glove. The bottoms boasted the same bold animal-print pattern and hugged the model’s lower half in all of the right ways, highlighting her shapely thighs and bombshell curves. They also featured a high-rise waistband that sat just below her navel, drawing attention to her flat tummy and abs.

The image was snapped in Miami Beach, Florida, per the geotag, where the social media star has been enjoying a warm and relaxing winter. She stood in the middle of a dark hallway that appeared to lead to a kitchen, posing with one leg slightly in front of the other to further emphasize her hourglass silhouette. She placed her hands on her hips and gazed intently at the camera in front of her while pursing her plump lips in an alluring manner.

She kept things simple, adding only a single bangle bracelet to give her ensemble a hint of bling. She also styled her platinum locks down in a sleek middle part. The spilled over her shoulders and down her chest in loose waves, perfectly framing her face and striking features along the way.

Fans were thrilled to see another update from Alexa, and did not hesitate to let their admiration be known. The comments section has been flooded with over 370 notes, most with compliments for the stunner.

“What a beauty,” one person wrote.

“You look very hot and beautiful wow,” praised another fan.

“Beyond perfect and gorgeous,” a third follower remarked.

“Goddess,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up more than 45,000 likes in less than a day’s time.