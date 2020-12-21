Cindy Mello Looks Flawless In Teeny White Bikini As She Lounges Outside And Soaks Up The Sun

Cindy Mello is ready for summer to come back, per her latest Instagram share. The model took to her account on Sunday, December 20 to express her desire for the warmer months with a set of sizzling new photos that saw her looking hotter than ever in a tiny bikini.

The brunette bombshell ventured outside for the steamy photo op, where she found herself a cozy spot on a white leather couch to lounge and soak up some sun. She posed in profile to the camera, tucking her legs underneath her booty as she quenched her thirst by sipping from a water bottle. It appeared to be a beautiful day, as a stream of sunlight spilled over the space, illuminating Cindy’s flawless physique along the way.

Cindy certainly looked ready for the summer months to return as she slipped into a skimpy white two-piece to work on her tan. The swimwear included a classic halter-style top with thin, stringy straps that looped around her neck and ribcage. It had tiny cups that were just barely enough to contain her assets, teasing a glimpse of sideboob as she posed for the camera. A hint of cleavage could also be seen thanks to the numbers plunging v-neckline, giving her look even more of a seductive vibe.

The model’s matching bikini bottoms were hardly within eyesight in the double-pic update, though it was obvious that the garment was just as risque. It boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that showed off her enviable buns nearly in their entirety, as well as her lean legs and trim thighs. Meanwhile, its curved waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist, flat tummy, and petite, slender frame.

Cindy left her long, dark locks down as she relaxed outside. She added a light yellow bucket hat on top of her head, giving her some extra protection from the sun.

As with most of her social media uploads, the latest addition to Cindy’s feed was showered with love. It has racked up nearly 71,000 likes within less than a day’s time, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Absolutely stunning and very beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Magnificent,” praised another fan.

“Hot legs,” a third follower remarked.

“Ur such a dime,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Cindy certainly knows how to keep her massive online audience entertained. In another recent share, the model was seen showcasing her ample assets in racy lingerie. Fans were thrilled by that post as well, awarding it more than 102,000 likes to date.