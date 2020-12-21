Lele Pons Showcases Killer Figure In Skimpy Swimsuit & Skis While Posing In The Snow

You Tuber Lele Pons is known by her 43 million Instagram followers for her creative and sometimes sexy photos and videos. On Monday, she took to Instagram to flaunt her fabulous figure while wearing a revealing swimsuit while posing in the snow. She also sported a pair of snow skis and fluffy earmuffs for the photo shoot.

Lele might not have been properly dressed for the occasion, but she certainly looked fantastic. Her bathing suit had purple-and-white tie-dye stripes. The front had a low-cut neckline and a flirty opening on the front that exposed her trim tummy. The back was also low-cut and the legs were high-cut. Her earmuffs were black and featured small cat ears on the top. The popular influencer also sported thick gloves on her hands.

The update consisted of four pictures that captured Lele outside in the snow. Pine trees and other bushes could be seen on the slope behind her, and the sky was clear.

Lele wore her hair styled in waves, which cascaded down her back.

The first photo caught Lele from a side view as she struck a pose with her back arched and her legs slightly parted. The stance put her derrière on display and toned legs on display. A small tattoo on her thigh called attention to her hips. Her flat abs were also hard to miss. She gazed at the camera with a serious expression on her face while she held the ski poles in place.

Lele turned her booty toward the camera in the second snapshot while wearing flirty smile. The pose showed off part of her back and the shape of her bustline.

In the third frame, Lele posed with the skis in her hands. She struck a pose similar to the ones in the previous photos, standing with one hip cocked, flaunting her rear end. The stance gave her followers a nice look at her flat abs and toned arms. She sported a pair of reflective sunglasses while she gazed at the camera.

The final image caught Lele just after she fell down. She was on her side with a surprised look on her face while wearing the skis.

Last month, Lele took to Instagram to show off her figure in a flirty swimsuit that had a plunging neckline and a cheeky bottom. The number also had a low-cut back that was laced with a black strap. She sat on a beach towel while enjoying a nice view of the ocean.