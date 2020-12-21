‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Poses Next To Her Clubs & Flaunts Cleavage In A Curve-Hugging Dress

Paige Spiranac took to Instagram on Monday to share a smoking new shot of her on the links. The update was added to her Instagram page on December 21, and it’s been getting noticed for more reasons than one.

The image captured Paige posing outside. She stood slightly off-center in front of a tree-filled area. A piece of the sky was visible in the shot, and it looked to be a beautiful day with an abundance of sunlight spilling over the model’s frame. She stood next to a white golf bag that had clubs decorated with colorful club covers. Paige popped her hip to the side and put one leg in front of the other for the sultry pose. She tilted her head and put her arms near her sides as she smiled big for the photo op.

Paige sizzled in a little white dress that left little to the imagination. The piece looked like it was made for a day at the course and fit her figure like a glove. Its bright white fabric popped against the model’s fair skin. It had a collared neckline and no sleeves, leaving her muscular arms on full display. The neckline plunged low into Paige’s chest, leaving an abundance of cleavage on display for her fans to admire.

The piece proceeded to fit tightly on her tummy, highlighting her tiny frame midsection. The garment hugged her hourglass curves in all the right ways, and its daringly short length showed off her bronze stems almost in their entirety. The golfer matched the color of her nails to her dress. She styled her silky, blond locks with a middle part that spilled over her shoulders and back.

In the update’s caption, Paige shared instructions on how to enter a contest to win a few items. She also shared that she would be selecting a winner on December 23. Fans have been loving the sight so far, and the update has earned more than 29,000 likes and 1,200 comments. Several social media users applauded Paige’s amazing figure, while a few more commented on the contest.

“I never win any of these, but thanks for being my tag buddies,” one follower wrote, tagging two friends in the post.

“Oh hi. Happy Monday Paige. You are such a natural beauty,” a second social media user chimed in with a few red hearts.

“Very beautiful. I really could use this contest Paige!” another exclaimed.

“Wow that smile paige!! never seen u smile…but ur looking stunning today…Be safe and have a good day,” one more wrote.