‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: The Search Is On After Sonny & Julian’s Fall From The Bridge

This week on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Sonny Corinthos’ loved ones will be quite worried. He fell into the water along with Julian Jerome during Friday’s episode, and a new sneak peek shared via Twitter hints that Jason Morgan will be desperate to find Sonny.

The General Hospital preview reveals that Jason will jump off the bridge into the water to try to find Sonny. From the sounds of things, he may not be successful.

The clip also shows Jason back on the ground near the water and he is dripping wet. He looks concerned and exhausted as if he searched until he couldn’t any longer and didn’t reconnect with Sonny.

Next in the General Hospital teaser, a police officer speaks into a walkie-talkie. He tells the person on the other end to bring “the body” over to where he is.

There’s also a shot of a body bag being unzipped, perhaps to have Jason identify the person found. It’s surely Julian’s dead body that is in that bag, which would reveal that actor William deVry’s exit from General Hospital is truly a permanent one.

The video and caption hint that Sonny may have died after that fall, along with Julian. That’s very unlikely to be the case, but it does seem that the mobster may not be found right away.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Jason will be struggling in his quest to reconnect with Sonny. During Wednesday’s episode, General Hospital spoilers indicate that Carly will be getting increasingly worried.

In fact, Carly apparently will try to hide how worried she is. Will she know at this point that her husband fell and Jason wasn’t able to find him? Or will she simply be concerned because she hasn’t heard back from either of them and feels it’s been too long?

General Hospital teasers seem to suggest that Sonny may not pop up and be back home for a bit. There have been some theories floating around that he’ll end up with amnesia, but nothing solid regarding that possibility has emerged yet.

Luckily, General Hospital tidbits from Soap Central confirm that Sonny isn’t dead or gone for good. At some point soon, he will sense his father’s spirit. It is known that Max Gail, who played the mobster’s dad Mike, will pop up in a ghostly vision of sorts very soon.

Perhaps Mike’s visit is driven by Sonny’s loss of memory or struggle to return home again. In the meantime, it seems that the week of December 21 on General Hospital will show plenty of emotional moments for both Carly and Jason as their desperation to reconnect with Sonny intensifies.