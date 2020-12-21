Amanda Franca Flaunts Voluptuous Cleavage In Plunging Black Bikini While Sitting Poolside

Amanda Franca recently flaunted her body on her social media pages. The model looked smoking-hot in a black bikini that clung to her curves like a second skin. The update was so popular among her 731,000 Instagram fans that it quickly racked up over 11,000 views.

The Brazilian model shared with her followers that she was having a working Sunday and credited Maria Gueixa for the swimwear.

Amanda rocked a two-piece with a plunging neckline. While the swimsuit had classic triangular cups, they were spaced wide enough to give her audience an incredible view of her décolletage. Amanda’s deep cleavage was put on display as she posed for the camera.

On her lower half, Amanda rocked the matching bottoms, which hugged her voluptuous curves. She showed off her thick, muscular thighs and toned hips. The influencer showcased her toned abs and minuscule waist, highlighting her bombshell curves.

Amanda styled her hair in an off-center part. Her blond locks were wavy and full and cascaded down her back and shoulders, nearly reaching her waist. She accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings that framed her face.

The influencer was outdoors for the shoot. She sat on the stone-like tiles, and behind her, a white picket fence demarcated the space. Shrubbery and trees added a touch of greenery to the poolside scene.

Amanda modeled by sitting between the metal railings on the edge of a pool. She let one of her legs dangle down while resting her other foot on a step. The Instagram stunner looked directly at the camera with her eyes slightly widened as she played with her hair. She bit the corner of her lip for a provocative, sultry snap.

The social media star’s fans loved the update. They inundated her with praise in the comments section. While some posted heart, flame, or heart-eyed emoji, others aired their opinion about the shots. Most of the comments were in Portuguese or Spanish, with many of her admirers calling her “linda,” meaning beautiful, according to Google Translate.

“Bodacious,” one fan complimented the model.

“Love you,” another declared.

One admirer likened her to a divine being.

“Magnificent, you heavenly goddess.”

A fourth Instagram user called her “beautiful and shapely.”

Amanda frequently updated her social media pages during the past few days. Last week, she also relaxed in the pool. In that post, she rocked a white halter-neck two-piece swimsuit that clung to her curvaceous assets. That offering accumulated more than 20,000 views.