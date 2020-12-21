Richie Sambora Reveals The Real Reason Why He Quit Bon Jovi To Raise His Daughter Ava

The rocker put family first when he left his band in 2013.

Richie Sambora is setting the record straight about his controversial decision to quit Bon Jovi with little warning seven years ago.

The rock guitarist famously left the band in 2013 to be a full-time father to his then-teen daughter, Ava. At the time, his longtime bandmate Jon Bon Jovi seemed baffled by the move, telling CBS This Morning that Richie just stopped coming to work

“He just didn’t show up for work anymore,” the “Wanted Dead or Alive” singer said. “And that’s the truth of the matter.”

Fans were stunned when Richie who co-founded Bon Jovi with Jon in 1983, left the band “for personal reasons” in the middle of the Because We Can Tour in 2013. Phil X replaced Richie, and the 2016 release, This House Is Not For Sale, was the Jersey-based group’s first studio album without the founding guitarist.

In a new interview with People, the 61-year-old said he had no choice but to focus on full-time fatherhood for Ava, his only child with ex-wife Heather Locklear.

“It wasn’t a popular decision by any means, obviously, but there was really almost no choice about it,” he told the outlet.

Richie added that he had “a lot of conscious work” to do around his personal life at the time.

“We’ve been througha lot of thinsg together. That was a time of psychological maintenance for the family. You know, I ain’t no angel. But I realized, Ava needed me to be around at that point in time. Family had to come first, and that’s what happened.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Richie revealed he was able to bond with Ava the most while driving her to and from her high school every day once he was in full-time dad mode. He joked that Ava was “captive” in his car for those 30 minutes and couldn’t get out so he used the car ride to his advantage for father-daughter chats. He also supervised Ava’s get-togethers at his house so he could “keep an eye” on who her friends were.

The rocker added that today he is “very proud” of Ava, who graduated from Loyola Marymount this year and is now preparing to attend graduate school.

While Richie admitted he was no angel himself — the Grammy-winning guitarist battled drugs and alcohol and did two rehab stints, in 2007 and 2011– fans of the famous family know that Ava’s actress mom also struggled with addiction. By the time Richie decided to quit his band to help raise Ava, Heather had made headlines for a series of arrests, car accidents, and rehab stints, according to Yahoo Entertainment.