Tatum O’Neal Shares Throwback Pic With Michael Jackson: ‘I Love You’

Tatum O’Neal shared a throwback photo of her with Michael Jackson where she posted a lovely sentiment for the singer and songwriter who died at the age of 50 in June 2009. The longtime friends met when she was just 12 and he was 17.

The black-and-white image was taken of the entertainers when they were younger. Michael looked directly at the camera in the snap. He appeared to have on a light-colored, button-down shirt. Tatum, who stood to his left, had her wavy hair fashioned into a short style. Her bangs brushed her eyebrows. She too appeared to have on a light-colored shirt. They had their arms around one another and appeared comfortable together.

The snap was shared with the Oscar winner’s 50,000-plus followers, who added their own sentiments in the comments section.

“Beautiful! He was the sweetest human being, we miss him dearly,” wrote one fan.

“Not a fan now. But I honor your memories,” penned a second follower.

“Super photo of epic proportions,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Sweeter times indeed,” wrote a fourth fan.

In 2002, Michael claimed in a controversial TV documentary to interviewer Martin Bashir that Tatum, whom he described as his first girlfriend, invited him to her house and escorted him to her bedroom. He said that when the child actress, only 12 years old at the time, unbuttoned his shirt and talked explicitly about sex, he rejected her advances.

“She knew I was too shy for it…I was frightened. I was afraid,” Jacko told the interviewer, via a YouTube video seen here.

“He has a very vivid imagination,” the Oscar-winning actress said, reported The New York Post in 2003. “His comments about our friendship were inaccurate. Michael did come over to my house when my father was home, but at 12 years old, there was no way I was capable of being as mature or as sophisticated as he claimed I was.”

The Daily Beast reported that in another interview, Tatum said that her father, actor Ryan O’Neal, reportedly liked Michael, but shared that he did not want her to date the same way that she did not want her father involved in any relationships at that time.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain in 2019, as reported by The Daily Mirror, Tatum also spoke about her relationship with the singer and addressed the allegations that Michael had molested James Safechuck and Wade Robson, as seen in the HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland. She said it was hard not to believe them. However, she said that throughout their friendship, she never witnessed any instances of Michael’s alleged sexual abuse toward young men.