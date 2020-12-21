Kindly Myers Shows Off Shapely Thighs In A Tight Black One-Piece On A Volleyball Court: ‘Rise And Shine’

Kindly Myers ushered her 2.2 million followers into the new week with a smoking hot post on her Instagram page. The early morning upload hit the model’s feed just moments ago but has already been showered with love by her adoring fans.

The image was snapped at the Heavyweight Factory, per the geotag, which is a private boxing gym in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Kindly was seen posing outside in the middle of a dimly-lit volleyball court that had green flooring and bright white lining. She balanced on one leg as she worked the camera while bending the other at the knee and resting it on her muscular calf. She also wrapped one hand around the loose net that hung over the middle while gazing down at her body in a seductive manner.

Kindly was not exactly dressed for a volleyball game despite being out on the court, though her outfit still proved to be a hit with her massive online audience. She traded in spandex for a tight one-piece swimsuit that hugged her bombshell curves in all of the right ways. The black garment boasted a set of thick shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms as she stretched them up above her head. It also had a deep scoop neckline that exposed an eyeful of her ample cleavage, as well as her bronzed decolletage.

The swimsuit proceeded to cinch around the model’s midsection, highlighting her tiny waist and flat tummy. Its daringly high-cut design was also of note, as it showed off the beauty’s muscular legs and shapely thighs in their entirety as she worked the camera. Fans were also treated to a teasing glimpse at Kindly’s derriere, much to their delight.

She completed the look with a pair of strappy black sandals with a thick heel that further emphasized her toned lower half.

The “professional smokeshow” certainly seemed to impress her followers with the latest addition to her Instagram feed, which has already racked up more than 4,500 likes after just one hour of going live. An additional 107 notes filled up the comments section, many with compliments for Kindly’s jaw-dropping display.

“Wow so amazing,” one person wrote.

“Extremely and irresistibly beautiful” praised another fan.

“Goooddd morning to us,” a third follower remarked, adding a heart-eyed emoji to the end of her comment.

“Smoking hot,” added a fourth admirer.

The Playboy hottie is hardly shy about showing off her phenomenal physique in scanty ensembles. Another recent addition to her feed saw her flashing her round booty and sideboob in a cheeky bikini while hanging out by the pool. To date, that post has amassed more than 21,000 likes.