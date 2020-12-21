Dua Lipa Flashes Booty In Fishnet Tights For Pantsless Leopard-Print Look

The British singer showed off a sassy outfit on Instagram.

Dua Lipa gave fans a look at her pert booty in a couple of images among a series of snaps from her appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend. Dua posted a slideshow to Instagram on December 20, one day after her performance, where she revealed her stylish outfits.

The eighth photo, which can be seen by flicking through the upload below, showed Dua backstage in New York as she got the finishing touches done to her outfit by her glam team. They stayed safe amid the ongoing pandemic with white masks and plastic visors.

The British singer had her back to the camera as she went pantsless. Dua opted for what appeared to be skimpy black panties that she wore over fishnet stockings to flash her derrière and long legs.

She paired them with a fitted leopard-print top that sat over the top of her booty and featured slits either side up to her waist. It had thick straps over both shoulders to reveal her toned arms with a belt around her middle, highlighting her slim waist.

Dua also shared a look at herself in the ensemble from the front as she got her hair done, while another showed her performing in the outfit with black boots while surrounded by dancers.

The cover shot featured the 25-year-old in the classic SNL mirrored pop art style. She leaned to her right and placed her hand on her bare thigh in a stunning black-and-white skater dress which she paired with chunky white block heels.

Dua also gave her more than 57 million followers a look at a glamorous plunging white gown with a huge white feather headdress.

The upload was a huge hit. In less than 17 hours, it brought in 1.5 million likes and more than 4,000 comments as many Instagram users shared praise.

“Iconic,” one Instagram user wrote.

“She’s on fire, OMG, I’M IN LOVE,” another commented with a red heart.

“[YOU’RE] SO PRETTY,” a third comment read in all caps.

“OMG,” a fourth fan commented with four heart eye emoji.

The “New Rules” hitmaker has proved to be a fan of fishnets and often incorporates them into her stage attire. Dua previously showed off her toned legs in a pair in an Instagram post from her Studio 2054 concert live stream last month.

She posted several photos from the stage, including a close up of her booty in a shimmery bodysuit as she bent forward slightly. The upload also featured shots of her in a glamorous figure hugging catsuit with sparkly embellishments and sheer panels.