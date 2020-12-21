Lais Ribeiro Flashes Pert Derriere In A Cheeky Black Bikini For Breathtaking Tropical Snap

There was also a beautiful rainbow in the background of the image.

Lais Ribeiro’s latest Instagram snap has her fans talking for more reasons than one. The Victoria’s Secret Angel flashed her enviable buns in a skimpy swimsuit while taking in a gorgeous tropical scene.

The Brazilian bombshell posed outside on the balcony of a beachfront home in the December 19 addition to her feed. She stood with her backside to the camera as she leaned up against the railing and turned her head over her shoulder to shoot a sultry stare to the lens.

In front of her was a luscious blade of grass that met with the soft white sand, where a set of towering palm trees were evenly spaced out. A beautiful view of the ocean could also be seen, which had a colorful rainbow floating over it in the sky.

The paradisical spot was nothing short of breathtaking, but that’s not all that had Lais’ 2.2 million followers drooling. The model herself was quite a sight as she flaunted her bombshell figure in a tiny swimsuit that perfectly suited her killer curves.

Lais stunned as she sported a classic black two-piece that did way more showing than covering up. The swimwear included a pair of cheeky bottoms that left her pert derriere completely exposed, as well as her long, lean legs and shapely thighs. It also had a strappy string waistband that was tied in dainty bows on either sides of her hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Not much could be seen of the beauty’s matching bikini top, though there was no doubt that it was just as risque. It had a string band that wrapped tightly around her rib cage and knotted in the small of her back, further highlighting her slender frame. The piece also featured thin shoulder straps with gold hardware that helped to draw attention to her toned arms.

Lais’ black hair was slicked back to her head, likely damp from a dip in the ocean prior to the photo being captured. She also wore a pair of dainty gold earrings to give her swimwear look some bling.

Fans did not hesitate to flood the sizzling shower snap with love. It has accrued more than 74,000 likes since going live to the model’s Instagram feed on Saturday, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments expressing their adoration for the scene.

“Wow sexy sexy sexy,” one person wrote.

“Goddess,” quipped another fan.

“Absolutely incredible and stunningly beautiful,” a third follower gushed.

“What a view!” added a fourth admirer.

Lais certainly knows how to bring the heat to her social media page. She recently teamed things up again when she showcased her phenomenal physique in red lingerie while sipping her morning coffee. The racy look proved popular as well, earning nearly 71,000 likes to date.