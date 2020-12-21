Tarsha Whitmore Exudes ‘Jungle Vibes’ In An Itty-Bitty Zebra-Print Swimsuit & Matching Sarong

Tarsha Whitmore channeled her inner jungle queen in her latest Instagram snap, and her fans are absolutely loving the look.

The sizzling shot was shared on her feed on Monday, December 21, and was an instant hit with her 869,000 followers. The photo was snapped in Cairns, Queensland, Australia, per the geotag, where she was seen standing outside on a luxurious patio that was surrounded by vibrant green shrubbery with large white flowers.

She posed with one leg crossed in front of the other to emphasize her curvaceous physique while honing her piercing brown eyes on the camera in front of her to gaze at it intently with a smoldering stare.

Giving the tantalizing snap even more “jungle vibes” was the Aussie hottie’s ensemble, which was a skimpy three-piece swimsuit from VDM the Label. The outfit featured a gorgeous white-and-silver zebra-print pattern that popped against Tarsha’s all-over tan, much of which was exposed due to the look’s racy design.

The brunette bombshell looked smoking-hot in an itty-bitty halter-style bikini top with tiny cups and a plunging neckline. She looped her thumb through its stringy band, teasing her followers by tugging it further down her chest to show off even more of her voluptuous cleavage. Her audience were also treated to a look at her toned arms thanks to the swimwear’s thin shoulder straps.

Tarsha’s matching bikini bottoms equally-as risque. The number boasted a high-cut design that showed off her lean legs entirety, while its thin waistband helped to accentuate her tiny waist and petite frame. She wrapped a matching sarong around the garment that fit snugly around her hips, aiding in further highlighting her curvaceous physique. It was knotted tightly in the middle of her waist, drawing eyes to her flat stomach and abs.

The Instagram star did not add many accessories to her ensemble aside from a dainty navel ring that provided just the right amount of bling. She also tucked a white flower in her long, wavy locks.

Fans were quick to show the skin-baring new addition to Tarsha’s feed some love. It has racked up over 11,000 likes after just four hours of going live as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“So stunning,” one person wrote.

“Gorgeous as always,” praised another fan.

“Your outfits are always fire,” a third follower remarked.

“Omg flawless,” added a fourth admirer.

Tarsha seems to impress her followers no matter what she wears in her Instagram posts. She sported a clingy mini dress in another recent share that was just barely long enough to cover up her pert derriere. That look fared extremely well, amassing nearly 20,000 likes to date.