WWE Beauty Chelsea Green Flaunts Perfect Figure & Tugs At Bikini Bottoms In Latest Swimwear Photo

WWE superstar Chelsea Green jumped onto Instagram on Monday, December 21, and gave her 562,000 followers a special treat in the form of a tantalizing bikini snap.

The sultry image depicted the brunette standing on a wooden balcony on the beach. The sand and ocean were visible in the background, but it was Green and her enviable figure that demanded all of the attention.

Green rocked a camouflage bikini that was comprised of green, white and black colors. The outfit showed off the superstar’s sun-kissed figure, including her toned abs, luscious legs and an ample amount of cleavage.

The wrestler also teased her followers by tugging at her bikini bottoms, holding them outstretched with her thumbs to show off her tanned hips.

Green stared into the camera with a slightly gasped expression on her face. Her wavy brown hair, which boasted some blond highlights, hung to the left side of her body and covered a part of her chest area.

In the accompanying caption, Green noted that her swimming attire was similar to John Cena’s trademark combat cap. She revealed that she was bracing for her fans to poke fun at her as a result, but most of them were just delighted at the sight of her.

As of this writing, the image has gained over 13,000 likes. Many of Green’s admirers also went one step further and gave her a flattering compliment in the photo’s replies section.

“I just can’t see that happening,” joked one Instagram user, alluding to Cena’s iconic catchphrase in response to Green’s caption.

“I’m definitely not thinking about John Cena right now,” noted a second Instagrammer, capping off their comment with a smiley face emoji.

“Amazing body, Chelsea,” wrote a third Instagram follower, emphasizing their compliment with some love hearts and smiley faces.

Some of the wrestler’s fans also wished her well in her ongoing recovery process. Green injured her arm during her Friday Night SmackDown debut last month, and she’s been out of action ever since.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, she’s been in the gym training for her comeback in recent weeks. When she’ll be back on screens remains a mystery.

Green has entertained her followers with numerous revealing snaps during her time off, however, so she hasn’t been completely absent from her their lives. The Inquisitr pointed out that she recently rocked a tiny string swimming outfit with a bandana, much to the delight of her supporters.