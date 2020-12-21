Stassi Schroeder In Home Stretch Of Her Pregnancy As She Reportedly Prepares To Make A Post-Baby ‘Comeback’

The former 'Vanderpump Rules' star is set to deliver her baby in January, but what are her postpartum plans?

Stassi Schroeder is in the final weeks of her pregnancy, but she reportedly has major plans following her maternity that aren’t all baby-related.

The former Vanderpump Rules star, who is expecting a baby girl with Beau Clark, in January, posted a short video to her Instagram story as her husband gave her a foot rub while they lounged on the couch and watched TV. Stassi’s nine-month bump was in full view from the camera’s angle as she captioned the clip with, “I’m gonna miss the pregnancy rubs.”

Last week, the ex-reality star shared a photo of her 37-week belly and admitted she’s “over” being pregnant, but now it seems there are a few pampering perks that she will miss once she is no longer pregnant.

But Stassi has done a lot more over the past nine months than just prepae for Baby Girl Clark. The former Bravo star, who was let go by the network due to her past racially insensitive remarks and actions, has reportedly hired a big PR agency as part of a plan to return to the spotlight.

An insider told Page Six that Stassi hired big-name branding firm Align to her back in the public’s good graces with more flattering headlines. The high-end firm also reps Hollywood A-listers such as Matthew McConaughey and Lea Michelle.

The insider noted that Stassi’s alleged attempt to rebuild her image will conveniently come “just in time for the baby.”

Tommy Garcia / Bravo

There have been rumors that Stassi wants to make a return to reality TV. Last month, a source told Hollywood Life that the Next Level Basic author would “love” to return with a show about her life as a new mom.

“Stassi’s focused on having the baby and potentially a bigger wedding next spring or summer, but she’d then like to get back to some work and normalcy again,” the insider dished. “Stassi especially would love to have her own reality show about her life with her daughter and Beau. She misses the cameras.”

But Beau seemingly downplayed rumors in a post earlier this month.

“Who are these ‘sources??'” he wrote on his Instagram story, per The Blast. “We literally talk to [seven] people.”

There has been chatter about a “Vanderbump” spinoff featuring several pregnant Vanderpump Rules couples, including fellow exiting pair Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who are expecting their first child in April.

Of course, TV isn’t Stassi’s only game. Ahead of her the Vanderpump Rules scandal, she hosted a podcast, wrote a book, penned a “Basic Bride” wedding column for Glamour magazine, and had multiple brand deals and her own wine line. Some fans think Stassi is now getting herself up to be a mommy blogger and influencer.