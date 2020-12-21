Chrishell Stause Stuns In White String Bikini While Getting Handsy With Keo Motsepe On A Boat

The 'Selling Sunset' star sizzled with her new man in Mexico.

Chrishell Stause stunned in a white string bikini as she got very close to her new boyfriend, Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Keo Motsepe, during their Mexican vacation to Cabo San Lucas. They were recently spotted on a boat with Chrishell’s DWTS partner Gleb Savchenko and his new girlfriend Cassie Scerbo.

In candid new photos published by Just Jared, which can also be seen in the Instagram post below, the Selling Sunset star wowed in a triangle bikini top and shorts.

Chrishell sizzled in the skimpy number which plunged low at the chest and had two sets of strings tied around her neck and another around her back.

She paired it with high-waisted sailor-style shorts featuring horizontal navy blue and white stripes that flashed plenty of leg. The bottoms sat above her naval with two rows of gold buttons down her lower torso and gave a peek at her toned and tanned abs.

Chrishell went barefoot and wore her long, highlighted hair straight and down, accessorizing with sunglasses.

In one snap, the reality star had her back pressed against Keo’s chest as he put his right arm around her waist and rested his hand on her tummy. The dancer matched his girlfriend’s color palette in a navy blue and white unbuttoned shirt with dark pants.

The two looked cozy as they touched each other’s bodies. One photo showed Keo placing his hand on Chrishell’s pert booty, while she wrapped both arms around his neck to show her affection.

The new couple was also snapped sitting down on the boat. They cuddled up while the former All My Children and Days of Our Lives actress showed him something on her phone.

Gleb and Cassie looked equally loved up. The two enjoyed a passionate kiss while the latter wore a captain’s hat with a tied up green top and khaki pants as her blond hair flowed down.

The latest snaps came shortly after they were photographed at their resort. Chrishell sizzled in a skimpy red bikini as she held hands with Keo while walking to the pool.

Keo went shirtless and got into the water first. He placed his hands around her toned waist to lift her into the pool.

The group met on the latest season of Dancing with the Stars where Chrishell danced with Gleb and Keo was partnered with Anne Heche. After Gleb announced his split from his wife of 14 years in November, Chrishell was forced to deny rumors of an affair before confirming her relationship with Keo earlier this month.