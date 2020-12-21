Tess Holliday Looks Very Glam In Figure-Hugging Sparkly Bodysuit: ‘Lookin Like A Big A** Tree Topper’

Tess Holliday took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The model is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and appears to be getting into the festive spirit with her most recent post.

Holliday stunned in a sparkly silvery-pink sequined bodysuit with long sleeves and a crew neck. The figure-hugging garment fell down to her ankles and dazzled in the light. She teamed the look with low heel shoes and accessorized herself with rings. Holliday styled her curly brunette hair down but clipped back the right side She looked very glam for the occasion and dusted her eyes with bright pink/purple eyeshadow.

The Not So Subtle Art of Being a Fat Girl: Loving the Skin You’re In author treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Holliday was captured holding one hand to the back of her sofa. She crossed her left leg in front of the other and placed one hand on her hip. The 35-year-old gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and her hair pushed over her left shoulder.

In the next slide, Holliday gave fans a view from behind and sported an over-the-shoulder pose. She lifted one leg off her floor and showed off her pretty lit-up white Christmas tree in the background. Holliday showcased her side profile while rocking a smirky expression.

In the third and final frame, she rocked a similar stance to the first pic.

In the tags, Holliday credited Fashion to Figure for her attire, Ivan Núñez for her makeup, and hairstylist Victor Mendoza.

She geotagged her upload with Long Beach, California, informing her social media audience where these snaps were taken.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 84,200 likes and over 1,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.1 million followers.

“And we all realized we NEED a sequin body suit!” one user wrote.

“Looking like a super dupa star!” another person shared.

“Omg perfection. I need that outfit in my life,” remarked a third fan.

“Love this outfit on you!!! You look so sparky fantastic,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

Holliday is a fan of body art and has many tattoos inked all over her body. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she showed off the tattoos going down both her legs while wearing a short lilac puffy dress that was decorated with a Venus print.