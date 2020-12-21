Paige VanZant Provides Close-Up Shot Of Her Cleavage In Latest Bikini Selfie

Professional fighter Paige VanZant took to Instagram recently and delighted her 2.7 million followers with another swimsuit snap, and she was all smiles for the occasion.

The former UFC star was in an indoor swimming pool at the time. The building’s windows and light blue water were both visible in the background, but VanZant captured most of the attention with her close-up selfie.

VanZant wore a simple red bathing attire that displayed a significant amount of sun-kissed cleavage. The way she held the camera meant that her assets were front and center in the photo, much to the delight of her adoring admirers.

The fighter topped off the outfit with a blue cap over her golden locks. However, some strands of her blond hair did escape the head attire and hang next to her face.

In the accompanying caption, VanZant revealed that it was just another day for her. Despite there being a winter chill in the air this time of year, she capped off the comment with a sunshine emoji, suggesting that she wasn’t letting the winter put her off rocking her trademark bikinis.

The upload went down a treat with her fans, too. Over 178,000 were quick to hit the like button, and some even took the time to give her a compliment.

“Omg, I can’t believe how much bigger your smile has got,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Beautiful!! Don’t you worry about getting punched or kicked in your chest??” asked a second Instagrammer.

Another Instagram user tagged VanZant’s husband, Austin Vanderford, and joked that “life must be hard” for him.

This sentiment was echoed throughout the comments section, as several social media users believed that Vanderford is a lucky man to be married to the blond beauty.

Some of VanZant’s other fans asked when she’ll step back into the Octagon. As reported by ESPN, the bombshell left UFC earlier this year and MMA aficionados have been excited to see what she’ll do next.

As the report highlighted, she recently signed a four-year contract with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. VanZant is expected to make her debut for the promotion in the first quarter of 2021, so fight fanatics won’t have long to wait to see VanZant in action again.

In the meantime, her social media followers will have to settle for her regular swimsuit uploads. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she also spoiled her admirers with another sultry snap over the weekend, which saw her in the mood for tacos.