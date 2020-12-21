Morgan Ketzner Flaunts Bronze Buns In A Semi-Sheer Lingerie Set: ‘No Promises’

Morgan Ketzner added all kinds of heat to her Instagram feed over the weekend. The model shared a sizzling new shot on Sunday that saw her clad in a skimpy lingerie set that left little to the imagination.

The photo captured Morgan perched out on a ledge outside. She slid her derriere to the end of a slab of concrete and she struck a sultry pose. Morgan was posing in the center of the shot, ensuring that all eyes were glued to her bombshell body. The background was slightly out of focus, and it included a wall of lush greenery that provided the perfect backdrop. The model placed both hands in front of her and arched her back, while popping her booty toward the lens. She looked over her shoulder with an alluring stare.

Morgan opted for a sexy ensemble that included a matching bra and panties. The piece was constructed of a semi-sheer fabric that exposed her skin underneath and the ivory color of the garments accentuated the model’s allover glow. The top was tight on Morgan’s figure, and it had a pair of thin straps that secured over her shoulders. It had a set of tiny, gold fasteners that dressed the look up even more. The garment secured in the center of her back, leaving her sculpted shoulders and upper half in full view.

Morgan teamed the look with a pair of barely-there panties that were just as hot. The perimeter of the piece was outlined with a delicate lace fabric that gave the look a flirty vibe. It had a set of thin straps that were tight on Morgan’s hips, highlighting her tiny waist and midsection. The skimpy garment boasted a thong cut that exposed her bronze buns in their entirety. Morgan also flaunted her slender stems in the smoking hot new update.

She wore her long, blond locks with a deep side part and her mane spilled over her shoulders and back. In the caption of the post, she shared that there were “no promises.” The update has been garnering rave reviews from fans with over 20,000 likes and 600-plus comments.

“This is hot!!! More lingerie shots please?” one follower asked, adding a series of flames and hearts.

“What a fantastic body. My Christmas wish just came true!” a second social media user exclaimed.

“My cute my cute loveee morgan. The most stunning vision,” a third fan commented.

“I have never seen anything better in my entire life,” a fourth chimed in with the addition of a few heart-eyes.