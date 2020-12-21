Nicole Scherzinger Wows In Low-Cut PVC Garment & Robe While Teasing New Project

Nicole Scherzinger took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The singer is using the social media platform to tease a new upcoming project which has yet to be announced.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” hitmaker stunned in a black garment made out of PVC material. The item of clothing was low-cut and displayed her decolletage. She wrapped herself up in a white robe that was left open to show off her attire underneath. Scherzinger, who is a panelist on Fox’s successful hit show The Masked Singer, styled her wavy brunette hair down while looking very glam.

The 42-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured in front of a metallic silver backdrop close up. Scherzinger pushed her luscious locks over her right shoulder and raised one hand to the side of her head. She gazed directly at the camera lens with a subtle pout.

In the next slide, the entertainer tilted her head up to the left. Scherzinger continued to stare at the camera and let her hair drape over both her shoulders.

In the third and final frame, the Grammy Award-nominated star wrapped her hand around her neck and flashed a smile, showing off her pearly whites.

She geotagged her upload with Miami, Florida, informing fans where these snapshots took place.

In the tags, Scherzinger credited her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, fashion stylist Jessica Paster, and Rokael Beauty.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 152,000 likes and over 940 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.7 million followers.

“When you’re in latex.. you mean business!!” one user wrote, adding the flame emoji.

“How can you be even real?! You’re so perfect! A true goddess,” another person shared.

“OMG, you’re so beautiful, my eyes can’t take it,” remarked a third fan.

“You look lovely. And we can’t wait to find out what it is,” a fourth admirer commented.

As seen in a separate Instagram upload, which you can view here, Scherzinger posted a couple of new photos of herself recording new music on her own. The Men in Black 3 actress didn’t state that her upcoming announcement will be music related. However, there is a possibility it will be.

According to The Official Charts, it has been six years since her last solo studio album, Big Fat Lie.

Last year saw Scherzinger reunite with The Pussycat Dolls, who released a new single, “React,” in 2020. The songstress could also be planning on releasing more material with the group.