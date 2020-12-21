Abby Dowse Sizzles In An Impossibly Small Bikini: ‘Lil Beach Baby’

Abby Dowse started off the week with a bang and flaunting her bombshell body for her 2.6 million fans. The model shared a sultry new shot to her Instagram feed on December 21, and it’s been earning plenty of buzz for several different reasons.

The photo captured the model posing outside on the beach. She stood in the sand, and behind her, there was a gorgeous body of water with waves crashing. The sky was blue, and only a few long clouds filled the sky while plenty of sunlight spilled over her figure. Abby had her chest facing toward the camera. She used one hand to tug at her bikini’s bottom band and placed the opposite near her hip. Abby averted her gaze to the ground and had her lips slightly parted.

She stunned in an impossibly small bikini. A tag in the post indicated that the suit was from Dolls Kill. The two-piece set was patterned with orange and blue, and it popped against her bronze skin. The top featured a set of tiny, triangular cups that offered generous views of cleavage and underboob. It had a set of thin straps that were tight on her shoulders, securing behind her neck and leaving her muscular arms on display.

The bottoms matched the same scanty style as the top. The front of the side of the piece rode low on Abby’s navel, leaving her sculpted abs in full view. It featured a pair of tiny, string sides that were worn high on her hip bones, accentuating her trim midsection. The suit’s high-rise design also left her slender thighs in full view for her audience to admire.

Abby kept her beachside accessories simple, sporting a pair of matching gold bracelets and a cross necklace that trailed down her cleavage. Her long, blond hair was worn with a deep side part, and a few pieces waved in the wind. In the post’s caption, the model referred to herself as a “lil beach baby,” adding several emoji to the end.

Within a matter of hours, the bikini-clad shot has amassed more than 26,000 likes and 580-plus comments.

“This honestly might be my fav of all time,” one follower gushed, adding a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Omg talk about the ultimate babe,” another social media user complimented.

“Wow Abby so much perfection in one picture with you and the beach what a beautiful combination,” a third added with the addition of a few flames and hearts.

“Perfect body, nice view, dang,” one more chimed in.