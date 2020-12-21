Khloe Terae Sizzles In Tiny Booty-Baring Bikini Leaving Almost Nothing To The Imagination

Khloe flashed plenty of skin at Miami Beach in a series of scorching photos.

Khloe Terae didn’t leave a lot to the imagination with her latest Instagram post. The model wowed in a series of hot new shots posted on December 20 as she posed on a balcony in an impossibly tiny bikini.

The star flashed plenty of skin in her swimwear as she looked out at the very tropical scenery. The first snap showed the 27-year-old posing side on to the camera to flash her pert booty and long, toned legs while barefoot.

She wowed in thong bottoms with thin brown strings over her hips, which she pulled up in line with her slim waist. Khloe paired it with an equally skimpy string top which had ties around her neck and back.

Khloe placed both hands on the balcony railing and tilted her head back so her long, blond hair flowed down her back as she flashed a huge smile. She posed above tranquil blue water and plenty of green foliage during a sunny day. According to her geotag, she was in Miami Beach, Florida.

In the second, Khloe repositioned her head and gave a sultry look over her right shoulder with her lips slightly apart while in the same pose.

In the third and final photo, she turned to the camera to give a better look at her barely-there bikini from the front.

It had two tiny triangles over her chest that only just covered her assets with a sliver of ruched material for the bottoms. Khloe posed with her hips pushed slightly to her right to highlight her jaw dropping curves and accessorized with two bracelets on her left wrist as she gripped the top of the railing.

Khloe put her right hand up to her head as her curls cascaded over her left shoulder and her tanned skin glowed.

In the caption, she shared a sweet message for her 2.5 million followers. She told them they were “WORTHY of all the love in the world.”

The scorching upload brought in 19,000-plus likes and more than 420 comments.

“Wow stunning legs,” one Instagram user commented with three fire emoji.

“Smoking hot body,” another wrote with four of the same emoji.

“You look amazing as always,” a third comment read with a heart eye face.

“The most beautiful woman on the planet,” a fourth person claimed.

Khloe previously wowed fans last week when she ditched the bikini and spread her legs wide while posing by a swimming pool with her back to the camera.