Kristin Cavallari Says She’s ‘Finally Really Happy’ As She Shuts Down ‘Stupid’ Rumors About Her Personal Life

The Uncommon James founder says the buzz about her dating life is 'all just noise.'

Kristin Cavallari shut down rumors about her personal life as she revealed that she is at a happy place in her life.

The Uncommon James founder, 33, took to her Instagram story to denounce recent news stories about her friendships with male celebrities.

“My kids put everything in perspective,” she wrote over a photo of a tranquil beach, per Yahoo Entertainment.

“All these stupid internet rumors, people thinking they know me or my situation. It’s all just noise. I know who I am and my kids know who I am. That’s all I care about. That’s why I typically never comment on the BS. … The internet thrives on click bait and juicy stories. No one gives a sh*t if the headline is ‘Kristin Cavallari is just finally really happy.'”

The mom of three, who split from husband Jay Cutler in April, spent the weekend posting beach photos and cookie baking clips with her young children as rumors swirled about her recent party pics with Southern Charm stars Austen Kroll and Craig Conover.

Last week, Kristin attempted to shut down stories that she got flirty with the Bravo stars after she was seen in a video on top of Austen’s shoulders during a night of partying in Nashville.

“I didn’t realize I wasn’t allowed to have FRIENDS that are guys,” the Uncommon James founder captioned a photo of her rolling her eyes.

It didn’t help that Austen told Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live that Kristin “slid into Craig’s DMs” to say she was coming to town and suggest they hang out together.

Kristin’s BFF Justin Anderson quickly came to her defense on his own Instagram story, clarifying that the Very Cavallari star would “never” just randomly slide into anyone’s DMs and that it was he who “pushed” for the friendship with the Southern Charm stars because he was a fan. Justin made it clear that no one was “hooking up” and that the foursome were just friends.

Kristin was recently caught in some PDA pics with comedian Jeff Dye during a getaway to Mexico, but, in keeping with her own mantra she has yet to comment on the rumored relationship.

But as rumors about her “flirty” dance with Austen swirled last week — and amid an interview in which the Southern Charm star said he’s attracted to Kristin but that he has no interest in pursuing a relationship with someone who has three kids — Jeff took to Twitter to post a cryptic comment with a winky face emoji.

“He wishes, ” the comedian wrote.