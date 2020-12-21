Jon Bon Jovi Turns Santa’s Cookies & Milk Into An Adult Treat In New IG Video

Jon Bon Jovi turned Santa’s cookies and milk snack into an adult treat in a new Instagram video which promoted his son Jesse’s Hampton Water Rose. The rock and roll superstar, who recently released a three-track holiday album titled A Jon Bon Jovi Christmas, had some fun for the clip which was posted to the beverage’s social media site.

In the caption, Jon found a way to spice up the holiday and to keep Santa interested more than the standard fare left for him by children around the world.

The clip, which was originally posted to TikTok, showed the rocker in a red hat with white fur trim as he entered a room with a surprised look upon his face. Behind him was a living area that had a large, red area rug that had a tan pattern atop it. Between two chairs was a silver holiday tree that shimmered with white lights.

The camera panned down to Jon waving his finger back and forth at a plate of three delicious-looking cookies and a tall glass of milk that was placed on a small table in a family room in his home. The childhood treats then turned into a charcuterie board with a bottle of Hampton Water Rose and a glass filled with the adult beverage Jon affectionately has called “pink juice.”

Jon picked up the glass and raised it to the camera before taking a sip. He wore a black, long-sleeved shirt in the video clip which he paired with dark-colored jeans. On his hat, it said the name of his band, Bon Jovi. Jon’s salt and pepper hair was neatly tucked underneath the hat.

Behind the small table was a container filled with wood. A lovely-looking fireplace was seen to its left. Floor-to-ceiling windows were visible and dressed with curtains in a tapestry pattern.

Jon’s fans found the quick video and its drink to be just the thing for harried parents and other adults during the Christmas season.

“Oh, I love it!!! What a great taste your man in the red suit has,” joked one follower.

“OMG, I am dying over this, how great! You really know how to celebrate Christmas” wrote a second fan.

“Wishing you all happiness and thank you for the amazing TikToks!” penned a third Instagram user.

“Can Santa Jon come to my house, please? I promise to leave out the wine and a treat or two!” exclaimed a fourth fan.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was last featured on the brand’s Instagram on November 30 in a snap alongside his oldest son, Jesse seen here. Jon and his wife Dorothea have four children, daughter Stephanie, Jesse, Jake, and Romeo.