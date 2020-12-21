Blond Bombshell Christine Quinn Slays In Gold Pantsuit For Festive ‘Grazia’ Shoot

Christine Quinn, who is best known for starring on Netflix’s hit show Selling Sunset, took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new snapshots of herself. The reality star recently graced the cover of Grazia magazine’s U.K. issue, which you can view here, and has done an eye-catching shoot for the publication.

Quinn stunned in a white shirt with a large black bow. She opted for a shimmery gold blazer jacket that featured black detailing. Quinn teamed the ensemble with matching pants and high heels that gave her some extra height. She rocked acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of polish and styled her long, luscious blond locks down in waves.

The 32-year-old treated her followers to eight images within one upload.

In the first shot, Quinn was captured in front of a Christmas tree in a moving image. She raised one hand to her forehead and rested her elbow on her knee. The bombshell beauty gazed directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes and her lips parted.

In the next two slides, Quinn crouched in front of the tree and looked drop-dead gorgeous. Her attire dazzled in the light and made her look like a complete boss.

In the seventh frame, Quinn attached a polaroid pic that saw her putting both hands in the pockets of her pants. She was snapped standing up and resting the majority of her hair over her left shoulder.

In the eighth and final snap, Quinn made everything look effortless while lying down on a black leather sofa.

She geotagged her upload with Los Angeles, California, informing fans where these beautiful photos took place.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 60,000 likes and over 3,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.4 million followers.

“Merry Christmas beautiful. I picked up my copy the other day and loved it,” one user wrote.

“You are literally SO bomb,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Merry Christmas Christine! I asked Santa to make me half the woman you are!” remarked a third fan.

“WOW! The pictures are fire! Girl, you are slaying our whole existence,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous flame emoji.

Looking flawless and slaying with her fashion is nothing new for Quinn. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a fiery red Chanel dress with heels of the same color. Quinn pushed her long wavy hair over her right shoulder and held onto a plaid Christian Dior bag.