‘Bold & The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Next Week: Hope Catches Liam & Steffy In Conversation And Demands Answers

Next week’s The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal a shocking moment when Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) walks into a secret conversation between her husband and stepsister.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers indicate Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is currently trying to right his wrongs. He wants to be the best husband to Hope, but what if he can’t let the past go?

Hope Logan Demands Answers

Liam and Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) one-night stand has been weighing heavily on their minds. Both of them feel guilty for having cheated on their significant others. However, both of them agreed to keep their lovemaking a secret. Even Liam conceded that no good would come from a confession.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of December 28, tease that Hope will overhear Steffy and Liam talking, per Daytime Royalty. She will demand answers because the conversation doesn’t seem to add up to her. It appears as if Liam and Steffy were talking about their night together and their feelings about it.

Hope wants to know what they’re hiding. She is concerned and wants the truth because there are children involved. She’s also been around the block a few times and knows that their situation is complicated.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Finn gets the vibe that something is worrying Steffy. pic.twitter.com/v5MMwIrS2n — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 18, 2020

Liam & Steffy Caught On The Bold and the Beautiful

Liam and Steffy will be faced with a dilemma. They know that Hope caught them discussing their secret but they can still do damage control and lie to her. On the other hand, if they confess that they made love, they can all move forward knowing the truth.

Liam previously wanted to tell his wife the truth. But he knows that he could lose his family, and Steffy could lose Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) if he comes clean.

If they lie to her, they need to act quickly. They need to placate Hope with untruths and spin her the a false story explaining their words. They need to lie together in order to make it work.

Either way, Hope will be cautious around these two after catching them in deep conversation. Although they may be able to convince her that she misheard or misunderstood their talk, a seed of doubt will be planted.

She’s not the only one who knows that something is off. Finn recently noted that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wasn’t acting like herself, per the above tweet. She didn’t answer his question directly and was on edge when he visited her at the cliff house.

The Bold and the Beautiful teasers indicate that it won’t be long before the sordid scandal becomes public knowledge. How will Hope and Finn react when they learn that they have been cheated on?