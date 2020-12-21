Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Goes Pantsless In Football Gear With Thighs Apart

The model showed her support for the Las Vegas Raiders by ditching the bottoms.

Josephine Skriver sizzled on Instagram over the weekend as she posed in her football gear with her thighs apart. The Victoria’s Secret Angel proudly showed her support for the Las Vegas Raiders in the December 20 upload as she sat on the floor in front of her large tree.

Josephine rocked a cream long sleeved top with the NFL team’s black-and-white logo emblazoned across her chest. Though it wasn’t long enough to cover her thighs, the model went pantsless and got on the floor with her legs crossed while covering her modesty by strategically lifting her left knee. She wore white leg warmers over her calves that stretched up to her knees and exposed her toes as she went barefoot.

The 27-year-old also rocked a black wooly Raiders hat, which she pulled over her eyes with both hands. Josephine gave the camera a kissy face and let her long, brunette hair flow down over her right shoulder.

Josephine sat on a white rug in front of her tree, which was decorated with fake snow and a number of brown ornaments, including a pine cone, a reindeer, and a small football. Several presents sat under it, wrapped in white paper with light gold bows.

In the caption, Josephine told her 6.2 million followers that all she wanted for Christmas this year was for the team to make the playoffs. She added praying hands, Santa Claus, Christmas tree, and skull and crossbones emoji alongside the hashtag “#raidernation.”

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“HOW do you always find the CUTEST gear,” one fan asked in the comments.

“Aww I’m in love with your outfit Jo, so cute! I want to hug you for Christmas,” another comment read with two red hearts.

“Great shirt ms angel,” a third commented.

“Beautiful picture,” another person wrote with two green hearts.

The upload amassed over 73,000 likes and more than 320 comments, proving popular with her fans.

Josephine regularly shows her love for the team on social media. Earlier this month, she ditched the top and flashed her bare torso while rocking a Raiders jacket in celebration of “Game Day.”

She posted the same photo twice in the same upload, one in black-and-white and one in color, as she struck one of her best model poses and wore her hair down again. She gave the camera a sultry look with her hands on her waist to highlight her slim middle.