Gwen Stefani Gets Festive In Unbuttoned Sparkly Shirt, Miniskirt, Fishnet Tights & Latex Thigh-High Boots

Gwen Stefani took to Instagram to show off another one of her eye-catching outfits. The three-time Grammy Award winner performed at the 2020 Global Citizen Prize over the weekend and went out in style.

The “What You Waiting For?” hitmaker stunned in what looked to be a black PVC bra. She wrapped herself up in a loose-fitted shirt of the same color that was decorated with a sparkly silver pattern and was tied up with a bow at the front of the collar. Stefani teamed the look with a matching high-waisted miniskirt that fell above her upper thigh and showed off her fishnet tights underneath. She rocked black latex thigh-high boots and accessorized herself with numerous rings. Stefani styled her platinum blond hair up in one of her signature ponytails and looked very glam for the occasion.

The 51-year-old was snapped inside what looked to be a lift. She raised one hand to the wall and lifted up her right leg off the ground. Stefani gazed over to her right with her eyes closed and showcased a hint of her side profile.

Stefani reposted her stylist, Rob Zangardi, who credited the designer, David Koma, for her attire.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 94,000 likes and over 790 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.9 million followers.

“I wonder what it’d feel like to have the confidence to pull off an outfit like that,” one user wrote.

“You look incredible! Happy holidays! Love you Gwen,” another person shared.

“You are the most stylish, gorgeous, and talented creature on the planet,” remarked a third fan.

“It astounds me that you are 50, you was my first ever celebrity crush,” a fourth admirer commented.

As seen on Stefani’s Instagram story, she was captured strutting down a hallway in this ensemble.

At the Global Citizen Prize, the mom-of-three performed her new single, “Let Me Reintroduce Myself,” in front of a festive backdrop, which included Christmas trees, lights, candy canes. Stefani was joined by a full band and dancers who performed choreography in black outfits.

Last week, Stefani treated her loyal social media audience to a new snapshot of herself with her fiance, country singer Blake Shelton. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the entertainer wowed in a half green and half navy button-up shirt with long sleeves. She opted for black fishnet tights and bright pink wellies while accessorizing with a large country hat. Stefani sported her curly blond hair down and wore acrylic nails that were decorated with a coat of polish.