‘The View’ Star Meghan McCain Posts A Series Of Three Rare Pregnancy Pics

Meghan McCain, a panelist on ABC’s The View, looked lovely in a series of rare pregnancy pics. Meghan, who worked remotely throughout the pandemic and pregnancy, was able to keep her stunning shape under wraps until this most recent share. On Sunday, she posted three throwback photos of her baby bump. She and her husband Ben Domenech welcomed daughter Liberty Sage on Sept. 28.

The daughter of the late Arizona State Senator, John McCain, posted three snaps that appeared to be taken in the bedroom of the couple’s home. In an accompanying caption, Meghan shared that the year was not all that bad, and cited the arrival of Liberty to her family.

In the mirror selfies, Meghan took full-body shots of her changing shape. The first was of the stunning blonde as she wore a black t-shirt over a long skirt. This was topped by a long-sleeved shirt denim shirt with the sleeves rolled up slightly. Meghan’s hair was tied back casually into a messy bun as she pointed her camera into a full-length mirror that was surrounded by a wide, silver frame that had nailhead accents.

In the second snap, Meghan had on the same outfit but her right hand was placed on her lower back. Beyond the conservative commentator was some dark-wood bedroom furniture, a series of photographs on the wall, and next to her, a silver hamper.

In the final photograph, Meghan wore a casual-looking gray tank dress. It fell down to her calves. On her feet were a cute pair of black, fuzzy slides.

On December 16, Meghan shared a new shot of Liberty as she sat in a baby seat. The snap was of the little girls’ hand as it clasped her mothers. The pic, seen here, showed the little girl dressed for her first Christmas season in a holiday onesie adorned with reindeer on a green background with red accents.

Meghan will return to the panel which includes Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Sara Haines in the first week of the new year,

Her 452,000 followers were so happy to see these rare snaps.

“You looked gorgeous,” said one fan.

“Amazing! I respected you wanting to keep from the criticism but you are beautiful,” posed a second follower.

“Finally! Thank you so much for sharing these with us. Pregnancy is a stunning time in a woman’s life,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Thank you for being a gorgeous human and standing true to your convictions. We are different politically but I love everything about that. You hold so much power and grace,” penned a fourth fan.