’90 Day Fiance’ Star Anfisa Nava Sizzles In Skimpy Lingerie And Heels To Reveal ‘Gains’

The reality star flaunted her gym-honed body.

90 Day Fiance star Anfisa Nava showed off her impressive “gains” on Instagram over the weekend as she struck a pose in skimpy lingerie. The fitness model treated her more than 794,000 followers to a stunning mirror selfie as she rocked a black bra and barely-there panties.

The 25-year-old reality star stunned in what appeared to be a dressing room as she flaunted her seriously toned figure and obvious hard work in the gym.

Anfisa flashed plenty of skin as she snapped the selfie on her phone with her left hand, revealing her toned abs and tiny waist. She rocked a plunging black bra with a lace overlay and a criss-cross string in the center of her chest.

She kept things matching in skimpy black panties with only a tiny piece of material and lace that sat low under her naval. It had two thin strings over her hips with small metallic rings either side, which she pulled up to her waist to highlight her incredibly muscular legs.

Anfisa wore her long, brunette hair down. It cascaded down her back and over her right shoulder, and she accessorized with nude open toe heels.

She posed in front of two blue foldable wooden chairs and a light blue curtain with white swirls. Behind her was another pair of nude heels with a pointed toe and one tall high-heeled boot that lay on the floor.

In the caption, Anfisa revealed she’d made a lot of progress on her body over the past six months as she tagged her trainer.

“Fitness & health are essential,” she added.

The upload proved a big hit. It amassed over 43,200 likes and more than 570 comments.

“What a difference,” one person commented with four fire emoji, adding the hashtags “#inspiration” and “#lovely.”

“Girl you look amazing,” another wrote with a red heart.

“You my dear…are a sculpted goddess. Be super proud of yourself. Your dedication is showing!,” a third comment read with several emoji, including a rose, fire, clapping hands, and a strong arm.

“You are an inspiration to me,” another commented with clapping hands and a red heart.

Earlier this month, the reality star wowed fans in her sportswear when she posed in skintight high-waisted leggings, sneakers, and a plunging sports bra that flashed a little cleavage. She rocked pigtails as she flaunted her sculpted frame outdoors on a patch of grass and placed her hand on her waist.

Anfisa wished fans a “Happy Friday” in the caption.