Mariah Carey Wows In Very Low-Cut Corset & Miniskirt Next To Collaborators Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson

Mariah Carey took to Instagram to update fans with a new festive photo of herself with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson. The music icon collaborated with the pair on the new version of her Christmas song “Oh Santa” and is using the social media platform to thank them.

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” chart-topper wowed in an off-the-shoulder gray corset-style top that featured a pattern across the front. The item of clothing was very low-cut and displayed her decolletage. Carey teamed the look with a miniskirt that had a slit on the right and a pink bow attached to the back. She opted for strappy high heels that showed off her pedicured toes. Carey styled her long, wavy blond hair down with a middle part and accessorized herself with sparkly bracelets.

To her right, Hudson dazzled in a sparkly black dress with no straps that fell below the knee area. The Dream Girls actress rocked long sheer gloves and acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of polish. She accessorized with rings, a choker, and bracelets while styling her dark hair short on one side and longer on the other. Hudson completed her ensemble with heels that gave her some extra height.

On Carey’s left, Grande wowed in a short black dress with long sleeves. The attire appeared to be made out of velvet material and had fluffy detailing across the top and bottom. Grande tied up her brunette locks with a large black hair tie and sported one of her signature high ponytails. She kept her nails short for the occasion and wore strappy stilettoes.

In the snap, the trio was captured from head-to-toe in front of a festive backdrop. They all placed one hand on their left hip and looked directly at the camera lens. Hudson and Carey both flashed their pearly whites while Grande kept her mouth closed.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 418,000 likes and over 4,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 9.8 million followers.

“omg break the internet queen,” one user wrote.

“THE ONLY THING BETTER THAN 1 DIVA IS 3!” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“You took your sweet time but we finally got a picture of the three of you… thank you Queen,” remarked a third fan.

“The picture we’ve all been waiting for,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the flame emoji.

As seen in the official music video, which you can watch on YouTube, the trio is wearing the same attire. To date, has been watched over 26 million times within a couple of weeks.