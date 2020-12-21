‘This Is Us’ Star Mandy Moore Tells Fans She’s ‘OK’ After She Gets Weepy Over Third-Trimester Pregnancy

The actress said her hormones are 'crazy' as she enters the final weeks of her pregnancy.

Mandy Moore thanked her fans for their support after revealing that her pregnancy has “turned” during her third trimester.

The 36-year-old This Is Us star took to her Instagram story over the weekend to ask her followers a question about the final weeks of pregnancy.

“Question for third trimester pregnant friends- is anyone else suddenly nauseous, exhausted, and weepy? What the heck??” she wrote, per E! News. “I feel like everything just turned on a dime.”

After revealing the extreme symptoms and rollercoaster of hormones that she is experiencing, Mandy later updated her concerned fans on how she is doing. In a follow-up Instagram story, the actress and singer thanked social media followers who reached out and responded to her after she admitted she was feeling “out of sorts.”

“Today is a new day and I definitely feel less ‘off,’ but going with the flow and expecting to feel all the feels again soon,” she wrote. “Hormones are no joke.”

“I am OK,” Mandy told her fans. “I am grateful. “It is just wild, hormones are crazy.”

While she posted a caption that read “Crying for no reason,” the star added that she managed to get out of bed and go on a long walk and that she was feeling “good.”

Mandy also attributed some of her emotions to the “crazy” times and the holidays.

Mandy has been vocal about some of the difficulties she has experienced during her pregnancy. The expectant mom previously confirmed that she had a “tough” first 15 weeks of pregnancy that included serious food aversions. Mandy noted that she could no longer stomach coffee, which used to be one of her favorite early morning treats.

She also admitted to her followers that she sometimes has to ask her husband to “go outside and eat” because she can’t stand seeing food.

“I can’t look at food, I can’t smell food,” she said on her Instagram story, per People.“I can’t think about food.”

But things settled down during her second trimester. last month, she told Sirius XM’s The Jess Cagle Show that while she was “really sick” in the beginning and stayed in bed all day, that all “kind of trailed off” and she began to feel much better. Mandy revealed that she got her energy back and was feeling really good – until Trimester 3 roared in and apparently did a number on her.

Mandy announced her pregnancy on Instagram in September. The This Is Us actress and her husband Taylor Goldsmith will welcome their baby boy in early 2021.