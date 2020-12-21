Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy Wear Matching Christmas Jammies For Adorable Family Photos With Son Shai

The 'Dancing With the Stars' couple posed for 'cheesy' Christmas photos -- and loved every minute of it!

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy wore matching Christmas pajamas for an adorable family photo with their son, Shai.

In a series of photos shared to Peta’s Instagram page, the too-cute clan wore white pajamas covered with red deer, trees and poinsettia patterns as they posed in front of a gorgeously decorated Christmas tree. Maks and Peta capped off the look with matching beanies, while Shai skipped the hat and showed off his new, shorter haircut as he snuggled alongside his famous parents.

Peta’s social media followers also got an up-close look at the stunning tree, as well as a peek at Santa Claus showing up at the Chmerkovskiy’s front door for the ultimate magical surprise for Shai. In one shot, the jolly old man even showed off his dance moves alongside Maks.

Peta captioned the post by joking that these were her family’s first “Cheesy Christmas photos.” The two-time Dancing with the Stars champion admitted that she once vowed to never be one of those parents that does those “ridiculous” matching pajama photos. But the Australian beauty added that she had no regrets about becoming one of “those” moms as she noted that Shai’s reaction to the Santa surprise was the most “joyous” thing that took place for her in 2020.

Peta’s post can be viewed below.

The sweet slideshow received plenty of love from fans and famous friends, including Peta’s in-laws, Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson.

“That’s my fam baby!!!” Val wrote along with a heart emoji.

Several past and present members of the Dancing With the Stars cast, including pro dancers Allison Holker and Pasha Pashkov and Peta’s winning DWTS partner Nyle DiMarco also reacted with heart emoji and sweet comments.

Other fans related to Peta’s change of heart about posing for “cheesy” holiday pics.

“Love these so much!” one fan wrote. “Being a mom makes you do so many things! I tell my nieces all the time ‘never say never’ especially after I got a mini van! Wait who am I?!??”

‘The best!” another added. “Children encourage us to do things we never thought we would! Their joy is worth all of it..cheesy or not.”

“I don’t see cheesy… I see a beautiful happy family,” another admirer wrote.

Maks and Peta recently revealed they are thinking about having another baby, which means they may need to pick up another pair of those red and white jammies in the near future. Shai turns 4-years-old in January.