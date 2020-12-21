Tahlia Skaines Flaunts Toned Physique In A Cropped Tank & Tiny Shorts

Tahlia Skaines showed off her fit figure in a tiny crop top and high-waisted shorts in a brand new photo shared to Instagram on December 21. The gorgeous Australian influencer posted a sizzling snapshot that captured her in an alluring pose.

Tahlia proudly flaunted her enviable curves in the skimpy outfit. In the snap, the babe could be seen sitting on the edge of a wooden table. Another small table and a chair were evident in the background of the shot. A small potted plant was also seen farther back.

She posed in the middle of the frame with her thighs parted. The shot seemed candid as the hottie was caught opening her brown shoulder bag, looking down to check her belongings. The sunlight that entered the building through the glass windows illuminated the whole place, as well as her flawlessly tanned skin and curves. Notably, the white walls made her bronze tan pop.

Tahlia wore a light brown cropped tank, similar to that of a tank top. The ribbed fabric seemed thin, and it revealed her braless underneath the clothing. However, the opaque color managed to secure her buxom curves. It featured a scoop neckline that exposed her décolletage. The piece had thin straps that clung to her shoulders for support. The length of the garment also left some parts of her toned midsection exposed. Viewers praised her taut tummy and abs in the comments.

She paired the top with a pair of high-waisted, light blue denim shorts that clung to her slim waist. The waistband obscured her belly button from view. The shorts had a tattered design along the base, and the length reached her upper thighs.

Tahlia wore her platinum blond hair into a messy ponytail. The long strands appeared wavy, and it fell on her back. The influencer sported a couple of accessories, including three layers of chain necklaces, a pair of hoop earrings, and several rings. She also had sunglasses, which were worn over her head.

In the caption, Tahlia shared that her sexy ensemble came from Princess Polly Boutique. She added a heart emoji and a discount code for her fans to use this Holiday season.

In less than an hour, the latest social media upload has amassed more than 1,000 likes. Eager online supporters from all over the globe flocked to the comments section to write compliments about her fantastic figure. Several others didn’t know how to express their feelings for the model in words and chimed in with a combination of emoji instead.

“Love this look! So hot!” a follower commented.

“You are truly beautiful,” gushed another fan.

“Your skin looks so nice, and you have a cute bag,” added a third admirer.