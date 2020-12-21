Bethany Lily April Spills Out Of Plunging Lace Lingerie In Latest Sultry Instagram Post

Bethany Lily April teased her 3.4 million Instagram followers on Sunday, December 20, when she shared two new photos. In the latest addition to her page, the British model showcased her incredibly toned physique and voluptuous assets in a sheer lingerie set.

In the latest post, Bethany could be seen kneeling on the floor with her thighs spread. She posed next to the bed in her scanty intimates. She was snapped from her thighs up, and most of her left side was seen in the camera. The babe leaned on the bed and placed her right arm on the mattress. She confidently looked straight into the camera and offered a smile.

The background didn’t have ample lighting. Although the area she was in was well-lit, possibly from the daylight that came from the nearby window. Sunlight illuminated her curves and flawlessly fair skin.

The second pic showed the bombshell in a similar stance. This time, she crossed her left arm over her midriff, just under the bust. She raised her other arm and placed it on top of her head as she looked down. In the third image, Bethany looked straight with her hands on her forehead. She had a sultry expression that captivated several viewers.

Bethany rocked a light pink bra-and-panty combo. The bra featured soft cups made of lace fabric. Notably, the cups were cut so small that it strained against her enormous breasts. However, the piece was fully-lined, which obscured her nipples from view. The undergarment also boasted a plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage. Thin, black straps went over her shoulders for support.

She sported a matching pair of bottoms made of the same materials. It had a unique shape with scalloped edges. Thin straps kept the thong in place, and it clung to her curves, accentuating her flat stomach and curvy hips. The high leg cuts displayed plenty of skin around her bikini area.

Bethany wore her blond tresses down and styled in soft, romantic curls. She opted for two gold necklaces as her accessories.

The influencer paired the update with a short caption, where she wrote a thoughtful greeting for her fans.

As of this writing, her recent social media upload garnered more than 88,600 likes and over 1,500 comments. Many of her admirers flocked to the comments section and dropped compliments for the model. Most of them expressed their thoughts about her beauty and body. Countless others were left speechless. Instead, they opted to use a mix of emoji.

“The sweet sunrise is not seen when the sun wakes up, but when the light of your eyes illuminate my heart,” a fan wrote.

“You have beautiful eyes,” commented another follower.