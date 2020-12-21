Abby Dowse Gets Festive In Red Lingerie For Sultry Bedroom Snap: ‘Holiday Mood’

Abby Dowse brought some Christmas cheer to her Instagram page on Sunday, December 20 as she showed off her “holiday mood” in a sizzling new photo.

The Aussie model went scantily clad in the latest addition to her eye-popping feed, stripping down to nothing more than a set of skimpy lingerie from Lounge Underwear that left little to the imagination. The coordinated undergarments were in a festive red color that complemented her deep tan, much of which was exposed due to the ensemble’s racy design.

Abby likely sent pulses racing as she flaunted her bountiful cleavage in a minuscule bralette. Her bountiful cleavage was exposed from nearly every angle thanks to the number’s plunging neckline and minuscule, semi-sheer cups, resulting in a scandalous display of cleavage and sideboob that gave the snap a seriously seductive vibe. The number also featured thin satin straps with silver hardware that wrapped around her neck in a halter-style, helping to highlight her toned arms and shoulders along the way.

The social media star also rocked a pair of matching lace panties that took her look to the next level. The lingerie boasted a daringly high-cut design that showed off her curvy hips and shapely thighs, which she spread slightly apart in a suggestive manner as she posed for the shot. It had a thick waistband as well that sat just beneath her navel, accentuating her tiny waist, flat tummy, and abs.

Abby posed in her bed for the sultry shot. She laid on her back across the crisp white comforter, her head close to the camera as she stretched her lean legs out toward the pillows at the other end. She ran her hands through her platinum locks, which spilled messily over the edge of the mattress as she gazed back toward the lens with a sultry stare.

The steamy bedroom snap proved incredibly popular, earning nearly 25,000 likes after just eight hours of hitting her feed. Many of Abby’s fans made sure to hit up the comments section of the post as well to show the hottie some love.

“So so pretty,” one person wrote.

“Perfection,” declared another fan.

“Looking absolutely stunning, Abby,” a third follower remarked.

“You just made my night,” added a fourth admirer.

Abby recently tantalized her followers again when she shared her favorite ensemble for “booty day” at the gym. The look included a set of skintight gray leggings and a matching sports bra that clung to her bombshell curves in all of the right ways, racking up more than 25,000 likes as a result.