Sierra Skye Struts Down The Runway In An Impossibly Tiny Bikini & Butterfly Wings In New Video

Sierra Skye slayed the runway in the latest addition to her Instagram page, which was shared on Sunday, December 20. The model looked hotter than ever as she strutted down the catwalk in a tiny swimsuit that left little to the imagination.

The short clip hit the 24-year-old’s feed just a short while ago but has already been showered with love by many of her 4.1 million followers on the social media platform. She was seen walking down a long glass runway with several large screens behind her as glowing lights illuminated her phenomenal body.

Music blared in the background as Sierra made her way to the end of the stage and back while rocking one of her favorite ensembles — a bikini.

The blond bombshell put on a jaw-dropping display in a barely there blue two-piece that complemented her deep tan. The set included a triangle-style top with minuscule cups and a plunging neckline that exposed her ample cleavage and bronzed decolletage. It had thin shoulder straps as well that showed off the model’s toned arms, while its thin band helped to accentuate her slender frame.

Sierra’s matching bikini bottoms were equally as risque. They covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her long, lean legs and curvy hips completely exposed for her followers to admire. They were also treated to a peek at her pert derriere as she made her way back up the catwalk while swaying her hips from side-to-side.

The beauty completed her scanty swimwear look with a pair of strappy sandals that boasted a tall stiletto heel. She also wore a set of iridescent butterfly wings on her back, which led her to encourage her audience to “spread [their] wings and fly” in the caption.

Fans of the social media star went absolutely wild for the new post on her Instagram feed. It has been viewed over 100,000 times and has racked up nearly 21,000 likes after just one hour of going live. Dozens took to the comments section as well to shower the stunner in compliments for her stunning work on the stage.

“Woww a real life angel,” one person wrote.

“Proud of you,” praised another fan.

“My baby. Killing it as always,” a third follower remarked.

“Beautiful butterfly,” added a fourth admirer.

Whether she’s walking down the catwalk or hanging out at home, Sierra’s looks always seem to impress her adoring fans. Another recent share saw the stunner wearing a set of scanty lace lingerie while dropping low to snap a selfie in a full-length mirror. The shot proved to be another hit, amassing more than 86,000 likes to date.