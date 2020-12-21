Republican Says Joe Biden’s Inauguration Will Mark ‘First Hour Of Conspiracy To Dismantle America’

A Republican congressman from Louisiana is ratcheting up claims that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential race through the help of widespread fraud, saying that his inauguration would mark “the first hour of conspiracy to dismantle America.”

Rep. Clay Higgins took to Twitter this weekend to boost claims from Donald Trump and his allies that the race was stolen through nationwide fraud — allegations that they have not been able to back with evidence. Higgins wrote that should the president-elect make it to the inauguration, it would show that the American voting process had been destroyed.

“If Biden is inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States on January 20th, it will mark the final hour of conspiracy to dismantle the American election process, and the first hour of conspiracy to dismantle America,” he tweeted.

Higgins has been one of the most vocal in echoing unfounded claims of fraud from Trump, often in dramatic terms. As KLFY reported, the Republican claimed that the election was “corrupted by coordinated massive fraud” and compared it to the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.

“The internment of 120K American citizens of Japanese ancestry during World War II happened. It was real. It was wrong. It was abhorrent. And it was challenged in court as a violation of Constitutional rights,” he wrote on Facebook this week, via KLFY. “The Supreme Court of the United States did not stop it. Lessons of history. They were 120 thousand. We are 75 million.”

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Trump has continued to push forward with attempts to overturn the will of voters, even after his campaign and allies have lost dozens of cases seeking to invalidate voting results. As The Inquisitr reported, his campaign is asking the Supreme Court to overturn the rulings from courts in Pennsylvania regarding mail-in ballots. If the effort were to be successful, it could lead to the state throwing out results of its election and allowing the Pennsylvania legislature to pick its own slate of electors who could theoretically pick Trump, even though he lost the state.

A similar lawsuit filed by the state of Texas seeking to invalidate votes in a series of states won by Biden was already thrown out by the Supreme Court, which ruled that Texas did not have the right to challenge how others ran their own elections.

Trump and his team have vowed to continue fighting, even as the Electoral College has already voted and sealed his opponent’s win.