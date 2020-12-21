Dolly Parton’s Sister Slams Politicians Who Get The COVID Vaccine First ‘While People Are Starving And Dying’

Stella Parton, the sister of country music legend Dolly Parton, slammed politicians who did nothing to help move toward a COVID-19 vaccine but are now first in line to get vaccinated while “people are starving and dying.”

The singer took to Twitter to unload on political leaders who get to receive the vaccine at a time when it is not yet publicly available. The initial round of the vaccines have gone mostly to frontline health care workers, with others set to receive them in waves over the course of the coming months with the focus first on those with essential jobs or pre-existing conditions that put them at higher risk for complications if they became infected.

Stella Parton took to Twitter to point out that Dolly had quietly made a significant donation to help Moderna develop its successful vaccine. She took aim at lawmakers who did not step up to help at the same time as her sister.

“If a little Hillbilly singer like my big sister Dolly can invest in the vaccine then why the hell can’t some of you old moldy politicians pitch in a few million yourselves? I noticed you started getting vaccinated right away while people are starving and dying you Aholes,” she tweeted.

Stella Parton went on to single out rich televangelists who could have done more to help but did not.

“I haven’t heard of one Televangelist donating one damn cent to the research fund but they sure can fleece the flock and try to cast out demons when they are possessed themselves!” she tweeted.

Many have joined in criticizing politicians who have been able to move to the front of the line, including many who had downplayed the severity of the pandemic for months. Critics took aim at Republicans who had supported President Donald Trump when he took efforts to downplay the virus and spread misinformation, including repeated claims that it would simply go away within a few weeks.

Doug Mills / Getty Images

Even as many top members of his administration have been vaccinated and encouraged members of the public to do the same, Trump has continued to cast doubt on the recommendations of public health experts. As The Inquisitr reported, just hours after Mike Pence went on live television to get the vaccine and told Americans to wear masks, Trump took to Twitter to share a conspiracy theory that cast doubt on whether masks were an effective way to slow the spread of the virus.