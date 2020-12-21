Carrie Underwood Sizzles In Skintight Galaxy-Printed Yoga Pants While Running

Though many slack on their fitness routines during the holidays, country star Carrie Underwood showed fans that she was not skipping gym day after posting a new photo while running on a treadmill.

For the occasion, she wore a fitness top and yoga pant combination that came from her own athleisure line, Calia by Carrie Underwood. The top was a pretty light blue color that flattered the “All American Girl” singer’s sun-kissed skin. It featured a crew neckline and was sleeveless so that Carrie’s arms had a full range of motion as she powered through her training.

Carrie coupled the top with a pair of yoga pants. They were a high-waisted silhouette that cinched at the waist to accentuate her hourglass figure. The fabric was comprised of a spandex-like material that hugged her toned legs. However, what was arguably the most eye-catching aspect of the garment was its galaxy inspired print. The pants were covered with nebula clouds in colors such as purple, white, and blue that added both a major pop of color as well as some visual interest to the look.

Carrie completed the ensemble with a pair of black and pink sneakers. She styled her blond hair into a practical high ponytail that appeared to be bouncing up and down as she continued her run. She also wore a fitness tracker on her left wrist.

The setting for the photo was a bright and luxurious home gym. Carrie was angled sideways to the camera and captured mid-stride, with one leg in front of the other. She looked straight ahead, giving an air of intense focus to the shot.

Behind her were picturesque french doors that looked out onto a lush green backyard. In her caption for the post, Carrie suggested that those who needed to get a break from shopping should try breaking a sweat instead.

The photo was published onto the Calia Instagram account, where it racked up over 4,800 likes and more than 40 comments.

“Such a great combo… I’m definitely enjoying my workouts during this holiday madness,” gushed one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with two pink hearts.

“Just finished some shopping after church and am about to go get my sweat on! If only I looked like Carrie while working out,” joked a second.

“This was the motivation I needed to workout today,” raved a third.

“I would like that outfit please,” added a fourth, concluding the comment with two fire symbols.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the “Before He Cheats” singer wowed fans earlier this week after wearing a red satin dress for the holiday season.