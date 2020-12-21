Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Bare Booty Under Skimpy Mrs. Santa Lingerie And Tells Fans What She Wants

Less than a week away from Christmas, fitness model Katya Elise Henry gave her 7.9 million Instagram followers an early — and partially unwrapped — pair of gifts on Sunday evening. Her update included two snaps in which she bared both sides of her tempting physique while wearing a festive lingerie set. Over 166,000 fans hit the “like” button in the first few hours after the post was uploaded.

Not surprisingly, Katya’s skimpy Mrs. Claus outfit featured crimson and white, although the stretch velvet with marabou trim may be considered slightly nontraditional materials.

The top was a tiny, wraparound piece that fastened behind her neck and criss-crossed at her collarbones in the front, displaying an enticing amount of her breasts beneath the feathery detailing.

Katya hiked the already tiny miniskirt high up around her waist to expose as much as possible of her voluptuous derriere and thick thighs, both of which swelled impressively as she leaned over to adjust a decoration on the tree in the background.

Although many people now also recognize Katya as the girlfriend of Miami Heat point guard Tyler Herro, she had already gained immense popularity for her curvaceous backside and motivated attitude in her own right. Frequently, thousands of supporters take to her comments sections with praise for her stunning appearance, and this post was no different.

Most people responded to her comment in the caption by saying that all they wanted for the upcoming holiday was her.

In addition to the ever-popular heart and flame symbols, Katya’s appearance incited a bevy of more creative emoji – such as overheated and sobbing faces, and exploding heads.

“Omg I’m obsessed,” declared one fan, following the comment with a trio of heart-eyes symbols.

“Daaaamn Katya! You look soooo cute and hoooot! I love you queen,” raved another supporter.

“Christmas Delicious,” remarked a third person, emphasizing their words with a smiling face and a chocolate donut.

“How happy is [Herro] this Christmas,” a fourth person mused, tagging the athlete in their comment.

Just last week, The Inquisitr covered a behind-the-scenes video clip in which Katya embraced a glamorous, sultry vibe in an all-black ensemble. She wore a french-cut, thong bodysuit paired with thigh-high stiletto boots. Her curly hair was ironed straight and pulled into a dramatic ponytail at the crown of her head.

She struck more than one tantalizing pose during the share, but the most memorable seemed to be one in which she lay propped up on her upper back with both of her long legs thrust into their air.