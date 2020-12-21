Holly Sonders Wishes Fans A ‘Happy Hollydays’ With Picture Showing Off Her Barely There Lingerie

Holly Sonders is giving her followers an early Christmas present, sharing a picture that showed her posing in front of festive decorations while wearing some barely there lingerie.

The popular model took to Instagram on Sunday to share the snap showing her standing in front of a Christmas tree and leaning back against a wooden table while wearing a set of lacy red lingerie. The bra was made of criss-crossed lace that just barely kept her covered enough to remain within the site’s strict rules against overt nudity, and the bottom had just another small strip of material. With her long, dark hair flowing over the front of her shoulder, Sonders stared off to her side with a pensive look on her face.

The racy snap gave viewers a good glimpse of her incredible physique, showing off her washboard abs and well-toned arms and legs. In the caption, she wished her followers a “HAPPY HOLLYDAYS!”

The post was a huge hit with her more than 500,000 followers, racking up thousands of likes and attracting plenty of gushing comments. Many were impressed with her physique.

“You look absolutely stunning!!!!” wrote one person.

“I need your diet plan pizza not working out for me,” added another.

“Killin the modeling game hun,” another fan commented.

Sonders has been getting plenty of attention for her holiday snaps. She has used her social media feed to share a number of festive yet racy snaps, including another Instagram post from earlier this month where she posed in a skimpy outfit in front of a Christmas tree for a product endorsement.

Earlier in the day on Sunday, she took to the picture-sharing social media site to show off what she told fans was her “holiday office party attire” — which was a decidedly not-safe-for-work set of white lingerie. As The Inquisitr noted, this snap got some big attention from her fans as well, with many praising her outfit and others saying they would like to work in an office where that is proper party attire.

“I want to work with you! Wow! LOL!! That’s smoking hot,” one of her fans wrote.

It’s also not clear just what office Sonders may be visiting. The former Fox Sports sideline reporter and Golf Channel host appears to have moved into modeling full-time, sharing a number of sponsored photos on her Instagram page and even opening her own site. As Outkick reported, she recently started a website in her name that allows people to pay for a subscription that gives them access to exclusive photos and video.