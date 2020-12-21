Miranda Lambert Flaunts Her Figure In A Fitted Little Black Dress

Country music star Miranda Lambert wowed her 4.1 million Instagram followers after posting a new photo where she rocked a fitted dress while holding a festive bouquet of flowers.

The ensemble was one that came from Miranda’s own Idyllwind clothing line, and the specific style was the “Floral Shimmy Shake Fringe Dress,” per the website. The garment was a chic black color that highlighted the country singer’s sun-kissed skin. A green floral pattern added some subtle color and a sweet and feminine touch to the look.

The dress featured a low scooped neckline that exposed Miranda’s collarbone. Two thin strips of fabric attached across the top of the hem, adding some modesty to the ensemble. It was a fitted style and was well-tailored to fit the singer’s curves and flatter her physique.

Miranda styled her hair into a trendy center part and allowed her soft waves cascade down past her shoulders. Her tresses were layered so that shorter locks framed her face around her cheekbones and jawline. She also sported a chic pastel pink manicure.

Miranda gave fans a small smile as she posed angled slightly away from the camera to accentuate her figure. One arm held onto a large and festive bouquet of flowers that added a major pop of color to the shot. Meanwhile, the other arm other rested against her waist to draw focus to her trim midriff.

The background of the photo was a stunning rustic barn with creamy white walls and black trim along the doors. A Victorian-style sconce located almost directly behind Miranda added both light and glamor to the setting.

In her caption for the shot, the “House That Built Me” singer confessed that she was a “last minute shopper” when it came to getting Christmas presents, and suggested that gift cards to her clothing line were a good option for those who still had some purchasing to do.

Fans went wild over the new post and awarded the photo over 48,000 likes and more than 260 comments.

“You’re one gorgeous young lady. Merry Christmas to you and your husband,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with two Christmas trees and a Santa emoji.

“You are beautiful!! And who wouldn’t want Idyllwind for Christmas?!!” raved a second.

“You look good in everything, love the dress!!!” wrote a third.

“GORGEOUS QUEEN,” proclaimed a fourth in all caps, concluding the comment with a number of besotted face emoji, black hearts, and fire symbols.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the “Bluebird” crooner had wowed fans earlier this week after modeling a gold fringe dress in a photoshoot with her husband.