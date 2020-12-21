Ashley Tisdale Rocks An Open Blouse And High Waisted Jeans In Throwback Pic

Former High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale wowed her 13.2 million Instagram followers after rocking a chic and casual outfit while relaxing at home in a throwback shot.

For the occasion, Ashley wore a classic white top and jeans combo. The top was open throughout the front and held together by a loose tie in the center of the bust. The cheeky cut of the shirt meant that small glimpses of her décolletage and midriff were on display. The garment featured long sleeves and cute buttoned cuffs. In addition, the bright white shade of the fabric helped accentuate the California-transplant’s sun-kissed skin.

The jeans were a high-waisted style that cinched at the waist to help accentuate Ashley’s slim figure. They were a mid-wash hue that was the perfect complement to the All-American outfit.

Ashley styled her locks into a trendy center part and opted for a classic blow-out. Her long bobbed hair length was not only fashionable, but also helped frame her face. She accessorized with a number of gold stacked rings and a matching choker-length necklace. Last but not least, she sported a chic pastel pink manicure.

The actress posed by leaning backwards and sitting cross-legged on a cozy-looking couch. She bent her right arm so that her elbow leaned against the back of the sofa and her hand cupped her head. Her left hand gently rested on her leg. She tilted her head slightly down while giving the camera a small smile.

The photo used a filter that added a slight haze to the photo, giving it a dream-like feel and adding to the throwback vibes.

In the caption, Ashley jokingly lamented that she posted the picture because she missed having a small chest and wearing a high-waisted jeans style. The actress announced this past fall that she was expecting her first child with husband Christopher French.

Fans went wild over the new upload and awarded the post over 325,000 likes and more than 525 comments.

“How is one so naturally beautiful,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with a heart-eye face emoji.

“You looked stunning here,” echoed a second.

“I’m 28 weeks in two days and this is the truest post I’ve seen in forever. Everything was so small before this,” commiserated a third.

“You shine the same,” sweetly encouraged a fourth, concluding the comment with two glowing star symbols.

This is not the first throwback that Ashley has posted in recent weeks. In fact, the former Suite Life of Zach and Cody star stunned fans earlier last month after modeling a crop top and underwear while lounging in bed, per The Inquisitr.