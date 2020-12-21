Sarah Houchens Shows Off Super Smooth Booty In A Black Thong And Responds To Image-Editing Allegation

Sarah explained why her backside looked so flawless.

Sarah Houchen bared her derrière in her latest Instagram share, and her backside looked so flawless that she had to shoot down a claim that her pic was edited.

In her double-photo post, the fitness model was shown wearing a pale blue cropped tank top with a racerback design. The shirt had a snug fit that showcased her trim waist, but the spotlight of her shots was clearly meant to shine on her peachy booty. She stood with her back to the camera so that her online audience could see the revealing seat of her black thong. The garment partially consisted of a triangular sliver of fabric and a wide elastic waistband that hit high on Sarah’s midsection. The band featured branding for the NVGTN sportswear brand in large white lettering.

The model kept the rest of her look toned down. Her layered blond hair was styled with a classic blowout and pushed back behind her shoulders. She stood inside a spacious room with white walls and a mirror in the corner in front of her. There was a large window to her left. The sunlight that flooded in shone on her pert backside and toned hamstrings, giving her insanely smooth skin a soft glow.

Sarah stood with her sun-kissed thighs spread about shoulder-width apart. In the first pic, she twisted her torso slightly so that she could gaze at the camera behind her. Her body faced forward in the follow-up photo, while her face was turned to provide a profile view.

In response to herpost, one of Sarah’s Instagram followers suggested that her images were heavily edited and wrote that they could have a “harmful” effect on the women who follow her by creating “unrealistic expectations.”

Sarah responded by writing that the photos of her body showed the results of “hard work and good lighting,” not photo editing. In a separate comment, she explained why her skin looked so perfect that it almost appeared airbrushed.

“It’s a product of exfoliating & moisturizing daily,” she wrote.

Sarah’s critic wasn’t the only one who seemed to think that her body looked too good to be true. Many of the model’s other Instagram followers took to the comments section of her post to gush over her images and the physical attribute that they focused on. Her admirers also liked her post over 33,000 times.

“The most beautiful picture of the day,” read one message.

“What a peach, perfection,” added another devotee.

Sarah’s pert posterior was also the star of the show in a recent bikini pic. As covered by The Inquisitr, she showed off her gorgeous glutes off in a white two-piece constructed out of fishnet fabric.