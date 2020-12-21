McDonald’s In China Now Offering A Burger That Combines Spam, Oreo Cookies, And A Creamy Sauce

McDonald’s customers in China will now have the chance to test out a bizarre sandwich that combines Spam meat, Oreo cookies, and a creamy sauce.

As The Daily Mail reported, some promotional images of the new menu item showed up on social media this week, garnering some very strong opinions and plenty of disgust. The sandwich will be available starting on December 21, but many already decided that they hated the idea.

A tweet sharing some images of the sandwich led to a number of comments asking how the worldwide fast food chain came up with the strange combination of ingredients.

“Doesn’t sound even remotely tasty. If they said just SPAM, ok….odd but ok. But Oreos on a burger of any type is disgusting,” one person wrote.

McDonalds China is introducing a new Oreo x Spam burger on December 21. There will be 400,000 produced and sold. (Look, I saw this so you have to see it too. Sorry, that's how it works). pic.twitter.com/QCiog64wAY — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 18, 2020

But others said they were intrigued by the idea, or may be willing to try it simply out of curiosity.

“Considering this seems like it was created on a dare by someone who listens to my podcast, I’d almost have to eat one,” a person wrote.

Some said that it sounded no more disgusting than other delicacies popular in other cultures.

“Hey, if there is a market for it, who am I to judge what people eat. It sounds utterly disgusting, but so does liver paté and it’s a big hit in Denmark. And don’t Americans dip their French fries in milkshakes, or am I just gullible?” a person commented.

Others questioned whether it was the name-brand Oreos included that McDonald’s included in the burger, noting that the fine print on the advertisement pointed out that Spam is a registered trademark, but included no such reminder about the crumbled cookies included inside. That led many to believe that the menu item had knock-off cookies rather than the real thing.

But if the intention was to generate some buzz with the strange menu addition, then McDonald’s appeared successful. The tweet sharing images of the food got some viral attention.

This is not the first time that McDonald’s has added a bizarre offering. As The Inquisitr reported, the chain began offering a Quarter Pounder Scented Candle Pack that allowed fans of the famed burger to get a whiff of the product within their homes. In announcing the candles, the company said that they wanted to give people a “tangible way to publicly display their affection for the hot and deliciously juicy 100% fresh beef Quarter Pounder.”

The company also launched a line of couples mittens, a 2020 calendar, and a locket all devoted to the quarter pounder.